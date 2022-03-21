The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy

I am a patriotic U.S citizen. I am not supporting or condoning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but what Russia is asking from Ukraine is entirely reasonable and fair. Russia has every right to demand that Ukraine not join NATO. If Ukraine became a member of NATO, the U.S. and NATO countries would place missiles throughout Ukraine pointing towards Russia. Ukraine is as big as the state of Texas so there is a lot of land that NATO can use for deploying missiles aimed at Russia.

Those who argue that NATO is strictly defensive don’t have a leg to stand on. NATO was used offensively against Libya in over-throwing Muammar Gaddafi. And something defensive can quickly be turned offensive. If Ukraine became part of NATO the anti-Russian elements in Ukraine, and there are many of them, may easily be emboldened to harass Russia with no fear because they’re protected by NATO. Russians in Ukraine are looked down upon and considered as second-class citizens. Russians in Ukraine are not allowed to vote in Ukrainian presidential elections.

Is it worth it for the U.S. going to war with Russia over Ukraine?

Is it worth it being bombed by Russian nuclear missiles for Ukraine?

Russia has supersonic missiles which are so fast that we don’t have missiles that can intercept them.

Is it worth it for the U.S. and Russia to go to nuclear war with each other over Ukraine?

You think that the price of milk, meat, and gas are high?

Imagine entire cities, states, farmlands in the U.S. being destroyed.

There are some wars not worth fighting. It’s not worth risking the existence of our civilization so that Ukraine can join NATO, because that’s what it’s all about. All Russia asked is that we guarantee that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. Our government in Washington would not guarantee that simple request, and that’s why Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia didn’t bother Ukraine until Ukraine was considering joining NATO and NATO was considering allowing Ukraine to become a member.

President Zelensky of Ukraine doesn’t care about American and Western lives. He wants us to risk going to war directly with Russia which could easily lead to a devastating nuclear war between Russia and the U.S. That doesn’t bother Zelensky one bit. Zelensky could have easily avoided war with Russia by simply not agreeing to join NATO. He is now seriously considering not joining NATO. Oh, how nice of him to consider this after so many have fled the country, have died, and after so much destruction.

NATO is no longer necessary. Russia is not the former communist Soviet Union. Russia is no longer an official atheist country. Russia has a free-market economy where Russians can own and operate private businesses. Russia is not a threat to the U.S., but the U.S. is becoming a threat to Russia in insisting on expanding NATO which Russia rightly sees as a threat.

Our leaders cannot see the forest from the trees. America is becoming more and more stupid, and we may pay the ultimate price. Russia didn’t threaten us, but we’re willing risk nuclear war with Russia so that Ukraine can join NATO. May God help us. We are just so stupid!

* The author, Babu G. Ranganathan, has his B.A. degree with concentrations in theology and biology, and has been recognized for his writings on religion and science in the 24th edition of Marquis “Who’s Who in the East.” The author’s website may be accessed at https://bgrnathan.blogspot.com