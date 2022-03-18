Who is the war criminal? The gargoyle in the White House

The insolence of the current occupant of the White House comes in pulsating, throbbing waves of hatred, proving his incapacity to be POTUS

So once again Biden mouths off in yet another demonstration of rudeness,smugness, sheer insolence, childishness, jingoism and arrogance, a puffed up toy soldier-cum-wannabe Rambo, in short, an insignificant, yellow-bellied sniveling little guttersnipe, a parasite of the worst species, an apology of a man totally and wholly unfit for his brief. A waste of time and space. To imagine, a mother wasting 9 months to gestate that.

Born to be a creep

This time, he called President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. A war criminal for what? For avoiding civilian areas and concentrating on military targets? For destroying the billions of dollars of US weaponry sold to Ukraine in 48 hours? Nobody likes armed conflict but being the President of a country whose armed forces are engaged in an operation does not equate to being a war criminal. Yet again Biden’s lack of knowledge of international law is a telling sign that he is out of his league and out of his depth. Biden was never born to be number one. Period. He was born to be a creep.

In Biden’s case, Hitler won

And now let us look at Biden and who and what he supports. For a start he obviously thinks it is kosher for a country to have openly Fascist elements wearing neo-Nazi insignia as part of its official armed forces. I am speaking about Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, integrated in the country’s official military structure, complete with swastikas. So if Biden agrees with this, as he obviously does, then in Biden’s case, Hitler won.

Secondly, for Biden the tears of a Ukrainian mother are worth more than those of a Russian-speaking mother who has lost her family to shelling by the Azov Battalion or Ukrainian armed forces in Donbass. For Biden those tears don’t count. He makes no reference to the eight-year terrorist campaign by military forces against civilians in the Russian-speaking regions of Lugansk and Donbass. For Biden, these are Untermenschen. Again, in Biden’s case, Hitler won.

Russophobic and pig-ignorant

Thirdly, in referring to an annexation of Crimea, yet again Biden proves to be either a shitfaced liar or else a pig-ignorant, uninstructed oik. Apology to pigs. Biden should know that a Fascist coup removed the democratically elected President and that the entity with the power to enforce the law was the Crimean Assembly, which in turn held a free and fair democratic election and the people voted overwhelmingly to return to Russia.

Fourthly, the President of the United States of America is Russophobic. His entire demeanour is brash, unpleasant and unwanted. He knows nothing of world events, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians in public, does not have a grasp of any of the dossiers, cannot even stand up straight, cannot speak coherently and therefore is someone whose opinion counts for very little. He comes across as a sniveling, cowering little shithead. He is supposed to be balanced, intelligent, diplomatic and engaged. He is none of these things. He is like a gargoyle crawling around the walls of the White House belching obscenities.

So, Mister Biden the Catholic, who is the war criminal?

Finally let us take a look at Biden’s own record, now that we are speaking about war crimes. So he supported the Iraq War, did he? Remember Shock and Awe when the United States of America and its British bedboy bombed the crap out of Iraq’s cities? BOOOOOOMMMMMMMM!!! Remember? Iraqi boys with their eyes blasted out, their limbs blasted off and their families blasted away? Imagine Russia had adopted shock and awe tactics in Kiev and bombed the city to rubble in two days? So who is the war criminal?

How many Iraqis lost their lives directly or indirectly through the war that Biden supported? One million two hundred thousand? So who is the war criminal? Remember when US military hardware was deployed against civilian structures in Iraq? So who is the war criminal?

War crime, war crime, war crime

Who was Vice-President during the illegal attack against Libya? Who breached UNSC Resolutions 1970 and 1973 (2011)? Who had boots on the ground in a sovereign state outside the auspices of the UNSC? Who bombed the Libyan water supply? (War Crime). Who bombed Gaddafy’s grandchildren and called the location “a legitimate target”? (War crime). Who strafed the electricity grid? (War crime). Who bombed the factory which made the pipes to repair the water supply network? (war crime). Was this a “military necessity”? So who is the war criminal?

Who breached UNSC Resolution 2131(XX) of 21 December 1965? Who breached Article 3 of the Statute of The Hague International Penal Court? Who supported outlawed terrorist groups on NATO’s own lists of proscribed groups in Libya (LIFG)?

"The LIFG seeks to replace the current Libyan regime with a hard-line Islamic state. The group is also part of the wider global Islamist extremist movement, as inspired by Al Qa'ida. The group has mounted several operations inside Libya, including a 1996 attempt to assassinate Mu'ammar Qadhafi". Source: British Home Office

War crime, war crime, war crime

Who breached UN Charter Chapter VI Article 33? Who breached in Libya and again in Ukraine the terms of UNSC Resolution 1973 (2011), in its Chapter on Protection of Civilians, in paragraph 4 regarding mercenaries? So who is a war criminal?

Who breached the terms of the Geneva Conventions (Article 14 of the second Protocol to the Geneva Conventions) in Sirte in 2011 (Libya)? Who breached the 4th Geneva Convention in Libya? So who is the war criminal?

And let us remember a few of NATO’s actions in Libya while Biden was Vice President.

21.03.2011. Tens of civilians killed on 31st of March in Gharyan city in western Libya 07.04.2011. --- NATO bombers wounded 22 civilians on the outskirts of Brega.

20.04.2011. TRIPOLI NATO Bombing

27.04.2011. --- NATO attacked the city of Misrata, killing 12 people and wounding 5 others.

30.04.2011. --- The bombing of the Downs Syndrome School in Tripoli

That was a cool one wasn’t it Mr. Biden? So who is the war criminal?

30.04.2011.--- NATO killed innocent civilinas: The youngest son of Saif Al Arab Gaddafi was only 29 years old, grandchildren along with Muammar al-Gaddafy’s grandchildren Saif Mohammed Muammar Gaddafi, one year and 3 months old (born on 30 January 2010) , Carthage Hannibal Muammar Gaddafi, 2 years and 9 months old (born on 2 August 2008) and Mastura Humaid (daughter of Aisha), 4 months and half (she was born on 15 December 2010).

Blasted to pieces, Mr. “I am a Catholic” Biden. So who is the war criminal? This was the massacre which NATO described as “legitimate target”. I wonder if Biden could give a twopenny hoot if he heard the screams of those children ringing in his piggy little ears. Of course he couldn’t, He couldn’t care less.

Muder, murder, murder, Mister Oh Catholic Biden

09.05.2011. --- 600 civilians reported dead after getting into trouble on their boat. They sent urgent SOS messages to NATO, but they were ignored

13.05.2011. The 11 imams (spiritual leaders of Islam) were killed. The imams were killed in a NATO bombing in the city of Brega (east), which also injured about 50 people. 17.05.2011.---The NATO attack on Libya's Anti-Corruption Agency on May 17 was extremely convenient for some Western politicians.

12.06.2011. --- The bombing of the University of Tripoli. Death toll not established. Evidence pulled from the Internet. War crime.

So who is the war criminal?

22.06.2011. -- Zliten - many civilians were chopped into pieces by NATO-backed terrorists.

28.06. 2011. --- NATO air strike killed 16 civilians (one whole family killed) and more than 20 injured in a public market in Tawergha east of Misurata.

04.07.2011. --- NATO bombing civilian checkpoint in Zwara

15.07.2011. --- At least 12 people were killed and 2 injured when a NATO air strike hit the bus with innocent civilians in Kikla City.

So who is the war criminal?

24.07.2011. NATO bombing cattle and poultry project in Torghae city

24.07.2011. ---The bombing of the Hospital at Zliten. Resulting in the murder of a minimum, of 50 civilians many of them children.

25.07.2011. NATO bombed food storage in Zlitan.

So who is the war criminal?



25.07.2011. --- 20 civilians were killed by NATO air strikes in Bir al Ghanam.

30.07.2011. --- NATO warplanes also repeatedly bombed a Libyan television station, killing 3 and injuring 15.

02.08.2011. --- Law School In Zliten

07.08.2011. --- NATO bombed today the vegetable market in Tripoli

08.08.2011. --- Libya: NATO MASSACRED 85 CIVILIANS: 33 CHILDREN, 32 WOMEN and 20 MEN

So who, Mr. Joseph Biden, is the war criminal?

Who supported takfiri terrorists in Syria? Who told Kiev not to implement the Minsk Agreements? Who gave the nod to continue the shelling of Donbass for eight years and refused to follow the path of diplomacy, Mr. Biden? What’s this about Biden + energy + Ukraine (Google)

Who, Mr. Biden, is the war criminal, you insolent, supercilious, stuck-up, arrogant, hog-faced gargoyle?

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be reached at [email protected]mail,com