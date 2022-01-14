God Save the Queen. Or, Maybe not

Westerners seem to hold a fondness for monarchies; pleasant remembrances of times past, the pleasures of the "court", colloquial recollections of quaint beheadings and the capriciousness of rulings, and envious mention of the 'King's prerogative' on a wedding night. Altogether a generally uncritical recollection.

We tend to think of the British monarchy today, or possibly the smaller incarnations existing in Monaco, the Netherlands or Belgium, rulers who tend now to be not only civilised but also marginalised. But monarchies were not always thus, and rather too many disappeared in the smoke of revolutions because entire populations revolted against the frequent and unpredictable brutality of the rulers, the callous and cynical lack of concern for the populace, and general bad management.

Monarchies and Dictatorships

Monarchies and dictatorships are functionally very similar, differing primarily in the method of succession planning, both being a form of government where one person holds absolute power, the exercise of which was not always predictable. Both Monarchies and dictatorships tended to pass power to the next relative in line. The primary difference between the two is that monarchies often claimed a 'divine right' to rule, having been conveniently selected by God, whereas a dictator, sadly but still unashamedly, passed power onto his son. But the only real difference, certainly in the public imagination, is that dictators just didn't have the class of monarchs. There truly is something special about these hard-to-get divine appointments.

But our recollections are little more than us having what we might call a convenient and selective memory. We recall what we choose. For downright brutal inhumanity, monarchies have never had much to be proud of. King Leopold of Belgium killed 10-15 million people without hesitation. A Transylvanian prince, eager to explain something to his subjects in a way they could understand, had his soldiers gather 20,000 subjects and chop one arm and one leg off each one. Monarchies were equally as inhuman as were the worst of dictators, and the British were arguably the worst of the lot.

The British Royal Family

In spite of our fond and biased judgments, amply assisted by exceptional control of the media and the blank pages in our history books, the British Royal family has been one of the most unconscionably brutal, inhumane, and greedy broods of gangsters in history, by an order of magnitude. To say nothing of an astonishing degree of sexual disfunction, also by an order of magnitude.

Queen Victoria was one of the most zealous gangsters and murderous imperialists of all time, certainly from the date of her teaming up with the Rothschilds to loot and massacre the entire nation of India. From this original intercourse with the Devil's spawn, the wealth of the British Royal Family ("The Firm”) soared, and is today rather more than the published accounts suggest, by as much as several orders of magnitude. Their net worth, accumulated by means of enormous criminal activity over hundreds of years, is likely of the order of one trillion dollars or more.

It was Victoria who so heavily supported Rothschild in his massacres of as many (we are told) as 300 million Indians and the wholesale looting of the entire continent, so thoroughly done as to never have been repeated in history. The 'family' still has all the jewels.

It was Victoria who gave her consent to the forced production of opium in India and the use of the British military to enforce its distribution and use in China, while also sharing in the profits from both India and China. Victoria (the British Royal Family) not only helped to engineer and enforce the enormous degradation and destruction of two of the world's oldest and richest civilisations, but who approved and helped to engineer what were arguably the greatest acts of cultural genocide in the history of the world.

It was Victoria who approved the destruction of China's Summer Palace, the Yuanmingyuan, and the looting of its more than ten million of the finest and most valuable historical treasures and scholarly works from 5,000 years of Chinese history, in retaliation for Chinese resistance to her opium. It was the same woman (the family) who engineered an even greater crime against the history of Chinese knowledge — the destruction of the library and the Yongle Dadian at the Hanlin Academy. That encyclopedia of 22,000 volumes written by more than 2,000 scholars over many years, contained much of the total of 5,000 years of Chinese knowledge, invention and thought. It was Queen Victoria's military who carried all those books outdoors, poured fuel on them, and burnt the entire collection to ashes as punishment for refusing opium.

It was the British "Royal Family" who used the power of their military to do all of that, and more. It was the same "family" who forced China to open its borders wide to opium and looting, and who forced the relinquishing of Hong Kong so that David Sassoon could have a distribution base for his opium. And of course, to extract her 10% (or more) commission from the obscene profits from forcing one nation to forego food production to grow opium (while dying in the resulting repeated famines) and to forcibly drug an entire nation to fill her bank account.

But in some ways, these were almost minor compared to the human slaughters in which she so actively participated. One of the most grotesque was China's Taiping Rebellion, where the Taipings had taken control of much of the geographic area of China and effectively killed the Jewish opium trade. It was the "British Royal Family" led by Queen Victoria and assisting Rothschild and Sassoon, who used the British military to train and lead an army of hundreds of thousands to exterminate the Taipings — the bloodiest war in the history of the world, with 70 million to 90 million killed — solely to reinstate the profits from the sale of opium.

It was the same British Royal Family who actively supported the kidnapping and sale of millions of Chinese, again in support of the same Jewish families, and who executed the Boer Wars in the most inhuman of all possible ways, to help Rothschild obtain control of South Africa's gold and diamond mines. And so much more. This "family" have been murderers, criminals and gangsters for hundreds of years.

Almost all of this history has been deleted, the British and the Satanist International Cabal of Gangsters rewriting the history books so today no one knows any of it. It is not a surprise that the Head Office of the former British East India company is sealed and locked on a quiet street with examination of records prohibited and with every effort made to eliminate its existence from public memory.

But there is much more, perhaps less violent and gangster-related, but nevertheless astonishing. The "family" have always been Malthusians, quietly but eagerly supporting the depopulation of the world. It was Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, who boasted to the world that if he were to be reincarnated, he would want to return as "a deadly virus", so as to cleanse the world of its humans.

And of course, this essay would not be complete without at least a mention of the impressive degree of sexual disfunction resident in such a small brood — perhaps to a degree shared only by their Satanist friends. The media are today full of tales of Prince Andrew (the Queen's "favorite son") and his a-bit-too-close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his adolescent sex-trafficking empire, but there is much more lurking here. As an indication of the broad range of universal values shared by this "family", Prince Philip, the father (we assume) of Prince Charles wanted to spend his next life eliminating mankind, but his son had a very different ambition. Prince Charles, (the man who will never be King because his mother hates him and will literally die before she relinquishes the throne to him), was secretly recorded in a then-leaked conversation with his mistress saying he would like to be reincarnated as a tampon so he could spend his entire next life in his girlfriend's vagina. What else is there to say?