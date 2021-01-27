American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane

We can begin with an article by Jim Kouri citing an FBI study which stated:

"... character traits exhibited by serial killers or criminals may be observed in many within the political arena. They share the traits of psychopaths who are not sensitive to altruistic appeals, such as sympathy for their victims or remorse or guilt over their crimes. Is it any wonder that America is failing at home and world-wide?"

American Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Secretaries of State, Defense Secretaries, White House staff, and many Senators and Congressmen display many or most of the traits of criminal psychopaths and mass murderers. Evidence of US government atrocities is not difficult to find. The government of the United States of America has always been a criminal enterprise, ruled most often by thugs and genocidal psychopathic killers. I doubt there is much dispute in the world today about the intrinsic evil that seems to permeate the US government and the Deep State that controls it, nor about the insane criminality inherent in most of its foreign policies. But these are startling accusations nevertheless, so let's examine the substantiation.

American presidents as a class constitute some of the most shameless myths of US history, always presented in glowing terms of wisdom, humanity and greatness when they were mostly racist genocidal thugs, engaged from the earliest days of the Republic in a never-ending series of genocide. For many years, killing native Indians was one of the best-paying jobs in America. It was the great George Washington who instructed his troops to skin the bodies of natives "from the hips downward to make boot tops or leggings", and Theodore Roosevelt, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, was worse, claiming the lives of aboriginal natives were "as meaningless, squalid, and ferocious as the wild beasts", and that the extermination of them and the theft of their land "was ultimately beneficial as it was inevitable". The landing of Columbus in the New World set in motion a program of genocide that covered all the Americas, exterminating more than 125 million people including the entire Maya, Inca and Aztec civilisations, as well as the Carib Indians and 98% of American aboriginal peoples.

The sacrifice of American lives has always been part of the US war agenda. President McKinley ordered the explosion of the USS Maine in Havana Harbor, killing about 400 American sailors, as an excuse to begin a war with Spain, as Woodrow Wilson ordered the Lusitania sacrificed, along with more than 1,000 lives, as an excuse to enter the European war. Also now beyond dispute is that Roosevelt knew the location of the Japanese fleet and the expected time of the attack on Pearl Harbor, engineered as an excuse to enter the European war, sacrificing thousands of American lives by not informing Pearl Harbor. It is now proven the US abandoned more than 1,000 POWs in Vietnam whose release was conditional on the payment of $2 billion in reparations the Americans had no intention of honoring.

Wars of aggression are one of the defining characteristics of the United States of America, the country having been at war for about 235 of its 245 years as a nation. Extreme diplomatic and economic interference run a close second. During the past 200 years, there remains only a small handful of largely insignificant nations that the US has not invaded, destroyed, sanctioned, bankrupted, interfered grotesquely with in elections, launched massive terrorist or biological attacks against, or otherwise brutalised. Here is a link to one article outlining the more egregious attacks the US has made on Canada, two relating to China and one to Iraq.

Former US President Jimmy Carter said

"We sent Marines into Lebanon, and you only have to go to Lebanon, to Syria or to Jordan to witness first-hand the intense hatred among many people for the United States because we bombed and shelled and unmercifully killed totally innocent villagers - women and children and farmers and housewives - in those villages around Beirut. As a result of that, we became kind of a Satan in the minds of those who are deeply resentful".

He also stated the US was the most warlike nation in the history of the world. This is one reason the US has for so long been listed as the most hated nation in the world.

Americans (and others) may be surprised to learn that the US has never installed a democratic government in any country, ever. Instead, in more than 50 instances, the US has forcibly overthrown a peaceful and legitimate government and installed a brutal psychopathic killer-dictator.

Assassinations are also one of the defining characteristics of the US. In more than 150 instances the US has killed the Chief of State or leading executives of other nations, including a Secretary-General of the UN, in retribution for their resistance to American bullying and plundering. This does not include the failures, notably three attempts at China's Premier Zhou En-lai or the 638 attempts against Fidel Castro. In the past, these 'black ops' were done in intense secrecy and vehemently denied, but today they are done openly and freely admitted as occurred recently with Solemani in Iran, assassination now apparently included in the American definition of 'democracy'.

Terrorism is also a fixed characteristic of the US as an integral element of the nation's foreign policy. It isn't much in dispute anywhere that the violent terrorist uprising in Tibet in 2008 was America's gift to China for the Olympics, as was the terrorist attack in Sochi in 2014 the equivalent gift to Russia's Olympics. Nor is it in dispute that the primary terrorist organisations in the world today were formed, financed and trained by the US.

The United States government has always employed torture against citizens of other nations. I have photos of US soldiers waterboarding civilians in the Philippines in the early 1900s. The US Operation Phoenix in Vietnam tortured to death more than 45,000 Vietnamese, mostly poor farmers. American soldiers were unanimous that no one who entered Project Phoenix emerged alive. More recently, the US was discovered to have created the largest network of torture prisons and prison ships in the history of the world, centered on places like Guantanamo Bay, Abu Ghraib and Baghram, and Diego Garcia. Amnesty International described Abu Ghraib as "a center of torture and executions", as were they all.

In subjugating nations to American supremacy, the US has for a century specialised in what the military calls "civilian pacification", which is the indiscriminate slaughter of unlimited numbers of civilians, as the preferred method to instill permanent fear and obedience in a people. One of the worst was the CIA coup in Indonesia to replace Suharno with Sukarto in the 1960s, where more than three million civilians were killed openly and publicly in the largest single slaughter of humans in the history of the world, non-stop for weeks on end until the nation's rivers were all running red with blood. Smaller examples exist in dozens of other nations, most recently in Iraq and Libya. The United States is the only nation in the world with a "university" established specifically for the purpose of teaching the techniques of torture and civilian pacification to all the world's thuggish dictators - the infamous School of the Americas, in Ft. Benning, Georgia.

Biological Warfare is another fixed characteristic of the United States of America. Igor Nikulin, a former member of the UN Commission on Biological and Chemical Weapons, states that the US military has 400 biological weapons labs spread around the world, mostly surrounding Russia and China, conveniently outside the purview of Congress and also outside the control of the hapless local nation. It is no longer in dispute the US was behind the biological war unleashed on China during the Korean war, and it is widely accepted in much of the world that SARS was unleashed by the US as an attack on China, as were the seven other biological attacks during the past several years. Also, it appears almost a certainty that Beijing's Xinfadi Market was re-seeded with COVID-20 in June by the same people. At the same time you might care to read about the US intense interest in biological warfare development. The latter reference describes the development of American GM food as the almost ideal biological weapon.

Human experimentation involving unspeakable atrocities is also a defining characteristic of America. This is such a large category it is almost impossible to know where to begin. We could start with MK-ULTRA, which is almost certainly the most horrendous catalogue of death, deprivation, torture, sexual abuse, and unimaginable and excruciating mental and psychological abuse, very often performed on small children.

It is more or less well-known now that Shiro Ishii conducted horrific human experiments in his infamous Unit 731 in Harbin, China, including live vivisections. A condition of the Japanese surrender after World War II was that Ishii turn over to the US all the documentation on his experiments in return for complete immunity against prosecution for war crimes. Further, Ishii and his entire troop of Frankensteins were imported to the US where they were given new identities and housed on US military bases, and Ishii was given a position as professor and a supervisor of biological research at the University of Maryland, a position he held until his death decades later. There is another curious matter involving the transfer of about 500,000 German POWs to the US during and after WWII, with their apparent disappearance and no record of them ever leaving to return home as claimed.

In addition to this, the US government and military conducted literally thousands of clandestine human experiments on millions of American citizens without their knowledge, as well as on the peoples of other nations. These included nuclear radiation and almost every kind of pathogen known to man, with frequently lethal results. There is so much here it is almost impossible to describe, but I documented much of this in an article you may care to examine.

One of the main arrows in the American diplomatic quiver is food (and other) embargoes against poorer nations resisting American-style democracy, freedom and human rights, i.e. raping, looting and plundering. A typical example was China's Great Famine of 1959-1961, initiated by America's European friends but, the US being the military and diplomatic enforcer. And this was by no means the first or last time the Americans have launched such measures. They did the same to punish China during the Korean War, and repeated periodically until the 1970s. The US has done the same to other nations in matters other than food. A current example is the US so-called "sanctions" on Iran, freezing all foreign assets and income, thus denying Iran the currency to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The US has also specialised in 'economic embargoes', financially strangling a small country resistant to American plundering, as it has done to Cuba for 70 years, proudly forcing that little nation to remain undeveloped and in poverty for generations. The US is famous in many parts of the world for repeatedly invading, then forcing open - and emptying, the vaults of a little nation's central bank. A related tactic was to force most of Central and South American nations to permit the US to "manage" all their cash and currency reserves, the money being invested in New York property development, making billions for the bankers while the captive little nations received 1% on their money.

•Dwight Eisenhower

Few people today are aware the Americans in Germany hold a record for brutal mass murders, provably having murdered between 12 and 14 million Germans in American concentration camps - in Germany - after the war ended.

•Curtis LeMay

US military General Curtis LeMay was one of the most insane genocidal maniacs and mass murderers history, largely responsible for the killing of perhaps 1,000,000 civilians during the American fire-bombing of Dresden and many other cities in Germany. In Korea, LeMay bombed and totally destroyed every city, town and village, as well as the dams on which the nation's food supply depended, later boasting "We killed what - 40% of the entire population?", and also supervised the distribution of biological pathogens over large parts of North Korea and of North-Eastern China. In Japan, LeMay fire-bombed almost 100 Japanese cities, killing fully 50% of the civilian inhabitants, a death toll of at least 10 million. The fire-bombing of Tokyo's Shitamachi District alone produced about 1 million deaths.

•Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger holds the record for the largest number of civilians ever killed in Asia, for which he was given the Nobel Peace Prize. Kissinger and US President Lyndon Johnson share responsibility for not only the 5 million primarily civilian deaths in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, but for the 1965-1966 genocidal civilian exterminations in Indonesia where at least three million were killed in the single greatest human slaughter in recorded history, and one which the US still attempts to deny today. Kissinger is also famous for the reprehensible NSSM 200 document, essentially a world depopulation program.

•Ronald Reagan

Reagan was responsible for supporting a decade of mass civilian slaughter throughout Latin America by the CIA Death Squads, with deaths in the millions. These involved the infamous 'School of the Americas' torture institution, and the distribution and instruction of their 1,000-page torture manual, and which altogether cut a swath of torture, massacres, altogether constituting one of the most brutal and terrifying periods of repression of civilian populations the world has ever experienced. American brutality in South and Central America during this time was so obscene it finally turned the stomach of the entire world. Reagan's Secretaries of State were Alexander Haig and George Shultz, with Haig also active in Vietnam and Korea.

•Robert McNamara

It was McNamara who planned the firebombing of Japanese cities by Curtis Lemay, openly admitting that was a heinous war crime, since the fire-bombing of those cities would mean the killing almost entirely of civilians - women, children and the elderly. Yet in writing his memoirs he not only dismissed this fact and displayed absolutely no remorse for his actions. It was McNamara who designed Project 100,000 in which he recruited and shipped almost 500,000 severely retarded young men (average IQ about 65) to Vietnam, poorly-trained and pitifully unable to deal with the complexities of jungle warfare. Few returned. He was responsible for the production and widespread distribution of the dioxin Agent Orange and of the use of napalm. It was under McNamara's supervision that was created the Phoenix Project that tortured to death more than 45,000 thousands of Vietnamese civilians. It was under McNamara that plans were first formulated and funds requested from Congress to research and develop the biological weapon we now know as HIV.

•Madeline Albright

American Secretary of State Madeline Albright holds the record as the most prolific baby-killer of all time. With Bill Clinton's support, the US military targeted for destruction all of Iraq's drinking water facilities and prevented the delivery of replacement purification supplies. The UN confirmed that this resulted in the deaths of more than 500,000 infant lives alone. In a famous TV interview on the popular program 60 Minutes, Albright was asked if this "punishment" of Iraq was worth the cost in infant lives, to which she replied that "Yes, it was worth it". For this, Obama awarded her the highest American honor - the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

When you engineer a food embargo against a nation experiencing a food shortage and watch tens of millions starve to death, if that isn't pure evil, then what would be? When you institute powerful economic sanctions upon a small and helpless nation, enslaving them in perpetual poverty, in retribution for their resistance to your looting and plundering, if that isn't evil, then what would be? When you overthrow a nation's legitimate government and install a brutal psychopathic dictator to obtain the subjection and raping of a nation and its resources, if that isn't evil, then what would be? When you engage in the wholesale torture and extermination of civilians in an innocent country, if that isn't criminal insanity, then what would be?

Those people named above, and many more, are human monsters, criminals by any measure, pathological mass murderers fully equal to the worst of history. But, as with all American history, the truth has been replaced with mythology that permits all Americans to sleep comfortably knowing they made the world safe for democracy. On such despicable fiction is built the entire edifice of America.

The White House, Congress, and the US military have not been so heavily populated with sociopaths, psychopaths and bloodthirsty killers by mistake. The US has had embedded in its government the longest unbroken string of remorseless killers in history, a great many drawn from major corporations where they received their practical training. The leaders of America have mostly been corrupt to the core, men to whom human life has no value or meaning and for whom money and power are all. They have mostly all been, as someone wrote, "Strange, soulless men, Satan-worshippers". The leaders of the great United States of America, both men and women, have largely been pustulent festering boils on the face of a beautiful world.

*

Mr. Romanoff's writing has been translated into 28 languages and his articles posted on more than 150 foreign-language news and politics websites in more than 30 countries, as well as more than 100 English-language platforms. Larry Romanoff is a retired management consultant and businessman. He has held senior executive positions in international consulting firms, and owned an international import-export business. He has been a visiting professor at Shanghai's Fudan University, presenting case studies in international affairs to senior EMBA classes. Mr. Romanoff lives in Shanghai and is currently writing a series of ten books generally related to China and the West. He is one of the contributing authors to Cynthia McKinney's new anthology 'When China Sneezes'. His full archive can be seen at https://www.moonofshanghai.com/ + http://www.bluemoonofshanghai.com/ He can be contacted at: 2186604556@qq.com.