Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately

World

Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, called on France to immediately lift sanctions against Russia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the growing risk of an energy crisis. He made the statement on the social media platform X.

The French politician reacted to remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the future of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

"In the middle of an energy crisis linked to the war in Iran, Putin proposes to immediately stop gas supplies even before the EU has time to react. The situation has changed. Let's stop these idiotic and destructive anti-Russian sanctions that only benefit the US,” Philippot wrote.

Putin Suggests Russia Could Halt Gas Supplies Immediately

Vladimir Putin said Russia could potentially stop supplying gas to Europe immediately rather than waiting for upcoming European restrictions. He made the remarks in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist with the information service of the broadcaster Vesti.

According to Putin, the European Union already plans to introduce new restrictions on the purchase of Russian gas.

"They have already said they plan to introduce restrictions on the purchase of Russian gas, including liquefied natural gas, starting next month. Later, by 2027, they plan further restrictions up to a complete ban,” Putin explained.

The Russian president added that new markets for Russian energy exports are opening and suggested that Moscow could benefit from shifting supplies to those destinations.

"If they are going to close the market for us in a month or two anyway, perhaps it makes sense for us to stop deliveries ourselves right now and move to those markets and countries that are reliable partners and establish ourselves there,” he said.

Putin emphasized that such a decision would not be politically motivated but based on economic considerations.

European Union Plans Gradual Phase-Out of Russian Gas

The European Union is preparing to gradually reduce imports of Russian gas. Beginning on April 25, some short-term contracts for Russian liquefied natural gas are expected to be terminated.

According to Putin, the Russian government will examine new export opportunities for natural gas on alternative markets that may prove more promising in the long term.

Putin Condemns Attack on Russian Gas Carrier

Earlier, Vladimir Putin described an alleged Ukrainian attack on a Russian gas carrier in the Mediterranean Sea as a terrorist act.

"This is a terrorist attack. We have encountered things like this more than once,” the Russian leader said.

