Russia and China Reject Nuclear Claims Against Iran Amid Escalation

No one has presented evidence that Iran developed nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Second Foreign Minister of the State of Brunei Darussalam Erywan Yusof. The remarks were reported by RIA Novosti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mazur Vladimir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Russian Foreign Ministry building

Russia: No Evidence of Iranian Nuclear Weapons Program

"We still see no proof that Iran developed nuclear weapons, and that claim served as the main, if not the only, justification for the war,” Lavrov stated.

He added that existing confirmations indicate Tehran neither produced nor attempted to produce nuclear weapons.

China Urges End to Strikes

China echoed Moscow's position. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, quoted by TASS, said Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons.

"We note that Iran has repeatedly confirmed it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons and has recently conducted serious and sincere negotiations with the United States,” Mao said.

She stressed that Beijing calls for the immediate cessation of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. Mao also reminded that Washington and Israel launched attacks during an ongoing negotiation process, thereby violating international law.

Earlier, Mao stated that the United States did not inform China before launching its military operation against Iran. She added that Beijing feels deeply concerned that the escalation has begun to affect other countries in the Middle East.

Damage in Natanz and Rising Casualties

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed damage to buildings at Iran's underground nuclear fuel enrichment plant in Natanz. The agency's press service said it does not expect radiological consequences.

The total number of people killed in Iran as a result of US and Israeli strikes has risen to 787, according to the Red Crescent.

Reports also indicated that Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, spent years preparing a potential assassination attempt against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to those accounts, operatives monitored him through Tehran traffic cameras and disabled several cellular towers near his residence, creating the impression of overloaded lines and preventing security personnel from receiving threat warnings.

Lavrov stated that the entire Middle East now feels the consequences of US and Israeli actions.

"Undoubtedly, the loudest conflict of today is the aggression against Iran, the consequences of which are already felt throughout the region, including in Arab countries that also bear economic costs and some human losses,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister urged all parties to seek a settlement and an immediate cessation of hostilities.