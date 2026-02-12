World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump First Western Leader to Acknowledge NATO Expansion's Role in Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump has become the first and, according to Moscow, the only Western leader to openly acknowledge NATO expansion as a root cause of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during the forum Zhirinovsky Readings event, as reported by TASS.

Donald Trump
Photo: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

"Trump became the first and almost the only Western leader to openly recognize NATO expansion as a root cause of the conflict,” Ryabkov stated.

Anchorage Summit as Framework for Negotiations

Ryabkov emphasized that any negotiation process aimed at resolving the conflict should remain within the framework of the understandings reached at the Anchorage summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American leader. He described this track as difficult but ultimately the correct path toward peace and the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington.

According to the deputy foreign minister, adherence to previously achieved agreements is essential for ensuring stability and progress in diplomatic efforts.

Trust Between the US and Europe

Ryabkov also argued that relations between the United States and its European allies have lost their former level of mutual trust. Both the US and European countries, he said, are facing mounting socio-economic challenges that increasingly shape political dynamics.

The Russian official previously pointed to what he described as structural tensions within the Western alliance, linking them to broader economic and social pressures.

