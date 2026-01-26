World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations

US Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls Putin’s Interpreter 'Legend' Ahead of Kremlin Talks
US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's translator as a "legend,” complimenting both his voice and ability to be recognized during high-level talks in the Kremlin.

Kushner and Witkoff meeting with President Putin of Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kushner and Witkoff meeting with President Putin of Russia

Witkoff Praises the Translator

The envoy's remarks were directed at Alexei Sadykov, Senior Advisor of the Department of Linguistic Support at Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to footage shared on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel, Witkoff said:

"Oh, the legend! I can recognize your voice now. Better than any voice on Earth.”

The comment came just before the start of a four-hour meeting between Putin and the US delegation led by Witkoff on the night of January 23, in the Kremlin's representative office.

Preparations and Translator Insights

Before the talks, the Steve Witkoff's interpreter shared his thoughts about the venue's unique features. The room's high vaulted ceiling, he noted, could affect sound quality and produce echoes, which are a concern for professional interpretation.

"When I see a dome professionally, I understand what to expect. For a translator, a dome usually means there will be echo. Sometimes, with a large conference table under a dome, the speaker is not heard very well.”

The footage also shows the translator asking a Russian colleague to help check the acoustics. "My voice is fairly loud, so I think everything will be fine,” he concluded.

Diplomatic Significance

During the discussions, Witkoff and Putin reportedly addressed potential new positions of the White House regarding Ukraine. According to Italian publication AntiDiplomatico, the meeting could represent a decisive step for diplomacy on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine. The urgency of the talks was attributed to disagreements within the Western coalition at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Alexei Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also commented on the US visit. He noted that Washington had informed Moscow about its negotiations with Ukraine and described the meeting as "useful in every sense for both sides.”

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness Oleg Artyukov
