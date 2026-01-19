Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History

US President Donald Trump will go down in world history if he resolves the issue of Greenland's accession to the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: Президент Трамп обращается к нации by Белый дом, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

"There are international experts who believe that by resolving the matter of Greenland's accession, Trump would undoubtedly enter history — not only the history of the United States, but world history as well,” the Kremlin representative said.

According to Peskov, it is difficult not to agree with those experts.

Trump Sends Message to Norway

US President Donald Trump sent a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stating that he "no longer feels an obligation to think exclusively about peace.” The message was published on X by PBS NewsHour journalist Nick Schifrin, who said he obtained it from multiple official sources.

"Dear Jonas! Given that your country decided not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping eight wars — and even more — I no longer feel obligated to think exclusively about peace, although it will always remain a priority, and I can now think about what is right and beneficial for the United States of America,” the message reads.

Greenland and Sovereignty Claims

Trump once again stated that Denmark is unable to protect Greenland from Russia and China, openly questioning Denmark's sovereignty over the island.

"And why does it even have ownership rights at all? There are no written documents — just a boat that docked there several hundred years ago. Our boats docked there too,” Trump wrote.

The US president added that the world would not be fully safe until the United States gains "total control over Greenland.”

Confirmation by Norway and Media Reports

Bloomberg reviewed the text of the letter and published it in its reporting. Norwegian outlet Dagbladet reported that Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed receiving the message.

According to the Norwegian prime minister, the letter was sent in response to a message he had earlier addressed to Trump on the same day, on his own behalf and on behalf of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"In our message to President Trump, we outlined our position against his increase in customs tariffs on Norway, Finland, and a number of other countries,” Støre said.

Talk of a 'Russian Threat'

Trump declared that the time had come to "remove the Russian threat” from Greenland.

"For 20 years NATO has been telling Denmark: "You must remove the Russian threat from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now the time has come, and it will be done,” Trump said.

On January 19, Trump accused Denmark of failing for two decades to eliminate what he described as a Russian threat in the region, stating that "now is the time” to resolve the issue.

However, diplomats who attended NATO meetings disputed Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese ships near the island, according to Financial Times. Local residents also reported seeing no such vessels.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia proceeds from the understanding that Greenland is the territory of Denmark.

Protests, Military Activity, and Tariffs

Residents of Greenland have staged protests against Trump's plans to bring the island under US control.

In the Greenlandic city of Nuuk, the main demonstration exceeded expectations, drawing several thousand people instead of the planned 800. According to participants cited by Baza, the protest included the entire Greenlandic government and representatives of all political parties. Demonstrators carried placards insulting Trump and sang national songs.

A similar protest took place in Copenhagen, where about 15,000 people gathered in the city center, with some demonstrating near the US embassy.

The Danish Armed Forces and a newly arrived European Union contingent of 40 troops are holding joint military exercises on Greenland.

According to Politico, many European politicians are deeply concerned that Trump's statements about Greenland are diverting attention from the conflict in Ukraine.

Amid the protests, Trump announced the introduction of 10 percent tariffs on all goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Trump emphasized that the tariffs would remain in force until an agreement to purchase Greenland is signed. If the island does not become part of the United States by summer, the tariffs will be increased to 25 percent.