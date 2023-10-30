World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian diplomats: The rose and candy stage with the West is over

World

After the resumption of the military conflict in Israel, Ukraine ceased to be the most important topic for the West, a Ukrainian publication said with reference to the diplomatic team of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: openverse.org by President Of Ukraine is licensed under CC0 1.0

"The rose and candy stage in the relationship is over. Now we must be more attentive to our partners' recommendations. We need to take them into account in order to receive help,” a source close to Zelensky said.

According to him, the volume of recommendations from the United States and European countries will take five A4 pages.

Earlier, The Washington Post said that Zelensky's strong support for Israel in the fight against Hamas jeopardised all of Kyiv's efforts to win the support of Arab and Muslim countries in the conflict with Russia.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
