NATO helped Ukraine strike Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea

NATO helped the Ukrainian military in preparing the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with blogger Jeff Norman.

Photo: mil.ru

Ukraine would not have been able to carry out the strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea alone, Ritter said. The USA, Great Britain and NATO helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the officer added. He also recalled the presence of a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea the day when the attack took place.

On the afternoon of September 22, Kyiv launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol, Crimea. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, air defence systems shot down five missiles while repelling the attack.