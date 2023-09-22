World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Boeing P-8 Poseidon spotted circling above Romania when Ukraine struck Sevastopol

NATO's Boeing P-8 Poseidon was circling above the easternmost point of Romania at the time of the missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The distance from that point in Romania to the site of that attack is 313 kilometres.

Photo: wikimedia

The aircraft is equipped with a Raytheon APY-10 multi-purpose long-range reconnaissance radar. It is believed that the aircraft is attributed to US Air Force.

In the afternoon of September 22, Ukraine launched a missile attack targeting the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy in the city of Sevastopol, Crimea. According to preliminary reports, at least six people were injured.

