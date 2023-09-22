Sevastopol missile strike: One military man goes missing, no civilian casualties reported

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, one military man went missing as a result of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Photo: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/rare-russian-variant-of-bm-21-grad-appears-to-be-guarding-sevastopol-bay

No civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. None of those staying near the building at the moment of the attack was hurt, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on his telegram channel.

A fire broke out on the premises of the fleet headquarters, the governor said.

"We have enough means and resources. Please remain calm. The situation is under the control of emergency services,” Razvozhaev noted.

The Defence Ministry later clarified that one military man went missing as a result of the missile attack on the headquarters. Russian air defences shot down five missiles, the department said.

The governor announced the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet on the afternoon of September 22. According to him, a piece of rocket debris crashed near the building of the Lunacharsky Theater. The governor warned of the risk of another strike and urged residents to take shelter during the time of the air raid alarm.

Later, the governor said that the missile and aviation threat in Sevastopol was lifted. He asked city residents not to travel to the centre and said that traffic on nearby streets was blocked.

In the morning of September 22, the Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to strike Crimea with guided missiles and a drone. Russian air defences shot down five missiles. Another missile was destroyed in the Bakhchisarai area during the day.

Crimea Internet providers reported an 'unprecedented' cyber attack on September 22 as well.