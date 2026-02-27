World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vitamin D Deficit and Seasonal Stress: Late Winter Sees Surge in Health Complaints

Society

The end of winter turns into a peak period of health complaints for many people — including colds, seasonal flare-ups, and emotional burnout. According to an analysis of social media posts conducted by Sidorin Lab and Win2Win Communications, 34% of messages mention fever, cough, and flu; 29% refer to allergies and chronic conditions; and 20% concern depression, anxiety, and exhaustion.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Марина Егорова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
This seasonal phenomenon reflects a biochemical deficit of vitamin D and serotonin, compounded by anthropological adaptation to prolonged darkness.

Office Stress and Tinnitus

Fever is mentioned in 20.3% of posts, cough in 7.0%, flu in 5.7%, a runny nose and common cold in 4.0% each, and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in 2.3%. Allergies dominate among chronic conditions at 16.2%, followed by exacerbations at 3.3%.

As reported by Gazeta.Ru, which reviewed the study, these patterns highlight the physical strain on the immune system caused by winter factors — cold weather and viruses.

Twenty-one percent of complaints relate to anxiety, depression (12.6%), and burnout (7.7%). Another 20% concern fatigue and weakness, while 16% mention pain, with headaches (11.4%) and blood pressure issues (10.3%) leading.

Women account for 77.9% of posts and tend to describe complex symptoms — such as a cold combined with exhaustion — whereas men (22.1%) focus more on localized issues like blood pressure. Researchers note that gender anthropology is reflected in this narrative pattern: systemic versus targeted complaints.

"The results cannot be called unexpected, as they fully correspond to our understanding of the seasonality of illnesses,” said Elena Nevolina, Executive Director of the Association of Health Products Industry.

According to the expert, it is important not only to share experiences on social media but also to consult doctors. The study underscores the phenomenon known as the "aesthetics of winter survival” — the balance between biochemistry and mental health.

