Russians Spend Nearly Two Trillion Rubles a Year on Betting

Society

Ivan Chebeskov, Deputy Finance Minister of Russia, reported that Russian citizens spend around two trillion rubles (around $13 billion) each year with bookmaker companies. He presented the figures during a session of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy.

Concerns Over Allocation of Household Funds

Chebeskov emphasized that these financial resources could serve alternative purposes, including investments and measures aimed at improving household welfare. He added that, according to Finance Ministry estimates, approximately ninety percent of the legal bookmaker market now operates transparently, while illegal gambling platforms remain a serious concern.

Illegal Online Casinos Under Scrutiny

The deputy minister noted that expenditures in illegal online casinos may even exceed spending within the regulated betting sector. He described the expansion of unauthorized gambling services as one of the most pressing challenges, citing their ability to actively attract consumer funds.

Russia's Gambling Regulations

Gambling activities have faced strict legal limitations in Russia since 2009. Operators may conduct casino business only within designated gambling zones. At present, such zones function in the Altai region, the Kaliningrad Region, the Primorsky Territory, and Sochi. A fifth zone planned for Crimea has not yet opened. Online casinos remain prohibited, while betting is permitted solely through licensed bookmakers and totalizators.

New Restrictions and Legislative Measures

In December 2025, the State Duma adopted legislation allowing individuals to impose a voluntary self-ban on participation in gambling. Once registered, bookmakers, totalizators, and casinos must refuse bets from the individual. The law stipulates that cancellation of the self-ban cannot occur earlier than one year after activation.

In January, lawmakers introduced a separate initiative proposing to raise the minimum age for sports betting from eighteen to twenty-one. The draft legislation also seeks to prohibit gambling advertising and require the communications regulator to blacklist websites carrying such promotional content.

Authorities continue to debate additional measures as regulators attempt to balance consumer protection, budget revenues, and enforcement against illegal gambling platforms.

