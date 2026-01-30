World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Three Suns May Rise Over Moscow Region During Extreme Cold Snap

Society

Residents of the Moscow region may witness a rare optical phenomenon commonly referred to as "false suns,” according to Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a leading specialist at the Meteonovosti information agency.

Russia, Evenkia, cold weather. - panoramio
Photo: creativecommons.org by marodЁr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Russia, Evenkia, cold weather. - panoramio

Speaking to Moscow City News Agency, the meteorologist explained that the phenomenon, scientifically known as a parhelion, occurs during periods of extremely low temperatures combined with high atmospheric humidity.

How the Parhelion Phenomenon Forms

"Tiny ice crystals form in the air, and sunlight refracts through them. At sunrise or sunset, double or even triple images of the Sun may appear. In principle, this is possible — perhaps not directly over Moscow itself, but in the Moscow region or nearby areas where the cold will peak,”

Pozdnyakova noted that during such conditions, additional solar disks can appear alongside the real Sun, creating the illusion of two or three suns rising or setting simultaneously.

Extreme Frost Expected to Last Several Days

Anomalously cold weather settled over Moscow on January 30 and is expected to continue until February 3. According to meteorologists, average daily temperatures may fall 7 to 12 degrees Celsius below the climatic norm.

Nighttime temperatures could drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius, while the coldest day of the winter so far is forecast for Sunday, February 1. Daytime temperatures in Moscow may reach minus 17 degrees Celsius.

Experts emphasize that such weather patterns significantly increase the likelihood of rare atmospheric optical effects, particularly in suburban and rural areas.

