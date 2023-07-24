World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia pledges tough response to Ukraine's most recent drone attack on Moscow

1:14
Russia

Russia reserves the right to take tough action in response to drone attacks that took place in Moscow and Crimea on July 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia pledges tough response to Ukraine's most recent drone attack on Moscow
Photo: pxhere. com

"We see it as another use of terrorist methods by the military and political leadership of Ukraine to intimidate the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning," the ministry said.

The Western countries want to further escalate the Ukrainian conflict with the help of the brazen actions taken by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry also said. The department also called on international organisations to give a proper assessment of the most recent drone attacks.

Two drones attacked Moscow early in the morning on July 24. The wreckage of one drone was found on Komsomolsky Prospekt. The second drone hit the building of a business centre on Likhachev Avenue.

The Russian Defence Ministry later said that the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stressed that no one was injured in the incident.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea: Russian ammo depot blown up

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed reports of as many as 17 UAVs attacking Crimea. Three enemy drones were shot down by air defence forces, the Defence Ministry said on July 24

Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes
Moscow under drone attack again: High-rise building damaged
Several drones attack Moscow again
There are spies across Russia who guide UAVs, official says
Putin signs digital ruble law
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict Mahboob A. Khawaja Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit Inna Novikova EU-Latin America summit ends miserably for Europe Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Spies that guide and direct UAVs to targets operate across Russia
President Putin signs law to introduce digital ruble
Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes
Moscow under drone attack again: High-rise building damaged
Former DPR Defence Minister Igor Strelkov arrested for insulting Russian administration and Putin
Putin speaks of Stalin's gift to Poland and its plans for Western Ukraine
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's Ambassador to UK over 'sarcastic Amazon comments'
Russian Duma pedals back and extends conscription age from 18 to 30 years
TopWar: The 'big naval war' is coming soon. How will Ukraine fight?
S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X