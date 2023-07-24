Russia pledges tough response to Ukraine's most recent drone attack on Moscow

Russia reserves the right to take tough action in response to drone attacks that took place in Moscow and Crimea on July 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Photo: pxhere. com

"We see it as another use of terrorist methods by the military and political leadership of Ukraine to intimidate the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning," the ministry said.

The Western countries want to further escalate the Ukrainian conflict with the help of the brazen actions taken by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry also said. The department also called on international organisations to give a proper assessment of the most recent drone attacks.

Two drones attacked Moscow early in the morning on July 24. The wreckage of one drone was found on Komsomolsky Prospekt. The second drone hit the building of a business centre on Likhachev Avenue.

The Russian Defence Ministry later said that the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stressed that no one was injured in the incident.