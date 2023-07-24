Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea: Russian ammo depot blown up

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed reports of as many as 17 UAVs attacking Crimea.
Three enemy drones were shot down by air defence forces, the Defence Ministry said on July 24.
"As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties,” the Defence Ministry said.
Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region was damaged as a result of the drone strike. The wreckage of one of the drones damaged a private house located in Kirovsky district of the peninsula. No one was hurt, the official said.
Aksyonov also decided to evacuate residents of nearby villages within a radius of five kilometres from the attack site in the Dzhankoy district to temporary accommodation centres.
On July 24 in the morning, several drones attacked Moscow again. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were damaged. No serious destruction was reported, no one was hurt