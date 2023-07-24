World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes

1:05
Incidents

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed reports of as many as 17 UAVs attacking Crimea.

Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes
Photo: Kirill Yanchitsky/Pravda.Ru
  • Fourteen of the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare systems;
  • eleven drones crashed in the Black Sea;
  • three others crashed on the territory of the peninsula.

Three enemy drones were shot down by air defence forces, the Defence Ministry said on July 24.

"As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties,” the Defence Ministry said.

Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region was damaged as a result of the drone strike. The wreckage of one of the drones damaged a private house located in Kirovsky district of the peninsula. No one was hurt, the official said.

Aksyonov also decided to evacuate residents of nearby villages within a radius of five kilometres from the attack site in the Dzhankoy district to temporary accommodation centres.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Several drones attack Moscow again

On July 24 in the morning, several drones attacked Moscow again. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were damaged. No serious destruction was reported, no one was hurt

Moscow under drone attack again: High-rise building damaged
Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes
Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea: Russian ammo depot blown up
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict Mahboob A. Khawaja Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit Inna Novikova EU-Latin America summit ends miserably for Europe Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes
Moscow under drone attack again: High-rise building damaged
Former DPR Defence Minister Igor Strelkov arrested for insulting Russian administration and Putin
Putin speaks of Stalin's gift to Poland and its plans for Western Ukraine
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's Ambassador to UK over 'sarcastic Amazon comments'
Russian Duma pedals back and extends conscription age from 18 to 30 years
TopWar: The 'big naval war' is coming soon. How will Ukraine fight?
S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video
Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction
Russia conducts its third retaliation missile attack on Odessa
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X