Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea: Russian ammo depot blown up

Seventeen Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, ammo depot explodes

Incidents

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed reports of as many as 17 UAVs attacking Crimea.

Photo: Kirill Yanchitsky/Pravda.Ru

Fourteen of the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare systems;

eleven drones crashed in the Black Sea;

three others crashed on the territory of the peninsula.

Three enemy drones were shot down by air defence forces, the Defence Ministry said on July 24.

"As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties,” the Defence Ministry said.

Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region was damaged as a result of the drone strike. The wreckage of one of the drones damaged a private house located in Kirovsky district of the peninsula. No one was hurt, the official said.

Aksyonov also decided to evacuate residents of nearby villages within a radius of five kilometres from the attack site in the Dzhankoy district to temporary accommodation centres.