Several drones attack Moscow again

Moscow under drone attack again: High-rise building damaged

2:12
Incidents

On July 24 in the morning, several drones attacked Moscow again. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were damaged. No serious destruction was reported, no one was hurt.

Photo: Moskva.24

This is not the first time when UAVs attacked Moscow. On May 3, two UAVs attacked the Kremlin, and on May 30, at least three drones damaged residential buildings in the south-west of the capital. Some of the drones were shot down in the sky over the Moscow region by air defecse systems. In early July, several drones were forcibly landed in the Moscow region (New Moscow).

Reports about UAV strikes in Moscow appeared at about 04.00 a. m. An explosion was reported in the area of Likhachev Prospekt. Another explosion took place a few minutes later, in the area of Komsomolsky Prospekt ('avenue' translates into Russian as 'prospekt').

Judging by the footage that appeared on social media, a drone hit a high-rise building on Likhachev Prospekt in which a construction hypermarket was located. The Park of Legends complex, which includes a residential complex of the same name and a large sports cluster with CSKA Arena ice palace and the Olympic Synchronized Swimming Centre are located nearby.

Thick smoke was seen on the upper floors of the business centre, where the drone exploded.

Information about the drone blast on Komsomolsky Avenue is yet to be specified. After the explosion, there were reports about broken windows in shops and apartments. Pictures appeared on the Internet showing the damaged roof and broken windows of the building at Komsomolsky Prospekt, 18/1. The building is affiliated with the Defence Ministry of Russia. The Central Military Orchestra is located at this address; the building of the National Defence Control Centre is located about 300 meters away on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

