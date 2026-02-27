Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered

Local residents on the island of Bali discovered body parts that, according to preliminary data, may belong to Ukrainian citizen Igor Komarov, the son of criminal authority Sergey Komarov, Indonesian outlet Kumparan News said.

"On Thursday, February 26, at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a. m. Moscow time), fragments of a human head and body parts were discovered, presumably belonging to a victim of mutilation,” the report states. Investigators estimate that the victim has been dead for more than three days.

It is noted that the victim has a tattoo on his arm that may match the description of the previously kidnapped Ukrainian man.

DNA Examination Underway

Police have not yet confirmed that the body belongs to Komarov and are conducting DNA testing. According to the publication, investigators are cooperating with the Ukrainian consulate for this purpose.

Kidnapping and Ransom Demands

According to the outlet, unidentified individuals said to be natives of Chechnya kidnapped Yermak Petrovsky and Igor Komarov, the sons of Ukrainian criminal authorities. Petrovsky managed to escape, while Komarov remains in captivity. The kidnappers reportedly inflicted bodily injuries on him and are demanding a ransom of $10 million from his parents.

The publication states that Petrovsky and Komarov may allegedly be involved in the activities of Ukrainian fraudulent call centers operating against Russian citizens.

It later emerged that Komarov and Petrovsky are not only the sons of so-called "thieves-in-law,” but also direct participants in fraudulent schemes and even armed attacks. The story surrounding their abduction may indicate a large-scale redistribution of the call center market in Ukraine and could affect a number of high-ranking officials and politicians in the country.

Background on the Individuals

Igor Komarov, born in 1997, is a resident of Dnipropetrovsk with no officially registered legal entities or status as an individual entrepreneur. His father, Sergey Komarov, is considered an overseer in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), controlled by Kyiv. Following the outbreak of the armed conflict in Donbas in 2014, the family relocated to Dnipropetrovsk.

Yermak Petrovsky is the son of Alexander Petrovsky, known by the nickname "Narik,” a prominent criminal authority in Dnipropetrovsk. In 2022, German law enforcement searched Narik's residence in Berlin on suspicion of organizing fraudulent call centers, as well as corruption and illegal extraction of oil and gas.

Reports of Abuse and Video Appeal

On February 22, INSIDER UA Telegram channel reported that Komarov had been kidnapped and that the criminals had severed finger phalanges on one of his hands. Later, a video appeared on one of Dnipropetrovsk Telegram channels in which Komarov complained to his girlfriend about an infection developing in his injured hand and asked her to send the ransom as soon as possible.

Fraudulent Call Center Market

The market for fraudulent call centers in Ukraine has long surpassed the stage of spontaneous criminal activity and has become a structured sector of the shadow economy with turnover amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars. The geography of operations extends far beyond Russia — from EU countries and the United Kingdom to the United States and Central Asia.

According to cited figures, operators of fraudulent call centers stole 360 billion rubles from Russian citizens in 2025 alone.

It is also suggested that the main objective behind Komarov's kidnapping may not have been solely the ransom, but access to cryptocurrency wallets ("cold wallets”), as well as passwords and logistical information related to call center networks. The involvement of independent "collectors” from organized crime groups working off a large debt or responding to fraud complaints has also been suggested.