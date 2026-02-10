Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat

Reports have confirmed the death of Aik Gasparyan, a former Wagner Group fighter known by the call sign Abrek, who was killed while carrying out combat missions in the zone of Russia's special military operation. Gasparyan had risen to the rank of battalion commander within the Armenian Battalion, known as ArBat, which operates as part of the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Soledar, September 2022

Military blogger Alexey Zhivov shared details about Gasparyan's final days, noting that the officer had only a few days remaining before his long-awaited wedding.

Killed Just Days Before His Wedding

"Just days before his wedding, a worthy son of Russia and Armenia, Aik Gasparyan, call sign Abrek, was killed in the special military operation. He fought for three years, primarily in assault operations,” Zhivov wrote.

Gasparyan had taken part in intense combat operations over several years and was regarded as an experienced field commander among his peers.

Combat Record and Frontline Operations

According to available information, the ArBat commander participated in fighting near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic and later took part in combat operations in several settlements in Russia's Kursk region during periods of Ukrainian military presence.

His service record includes participation in some of the most challenging sectors of the conflict, where assault units sustained heavy pressure.

State Awards and Military Honors

Gasparyan received multiple state and military awards for his service. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally awarded him the Medal for Courage on December 31, 2022, during a ceremony in which former joint forces commander Sergei Surovikin was also honored.

The Kremlin later stated that Gasparyan received the decoration for demonstrated heroism. He also held the Order of Courage and had accumulated a total of ten military awards. In January 2023, Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin presented him with a medal for the capture of Soledar.