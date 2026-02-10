World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat

Incidents

Reports have confirmed the death of Aik Gasparyan, a former Wagner Group fighter known by the call sign Abrek, who was killed while carrying out combat missions in the zone of Russia's special military operation. Gasparyan had risen to the rank of battalion commander within the Armenian Battalion, known as ArBat, which operates as part of the Russian Armed Forces.

Soledar, September 2022
Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Soledar, September 2022

Military blogger Alexey Zhivov shared details about Gasparyan's final days, noting that the officer had only a few days remaining before his long-awaited wedding.

Killed Just Days Before His Wedding

"Just days before his wedding, a worthy son of Russia and Armenia, Aik Gasparyan, call sign Abrek, was killed in the special military operation. He fought for three years, primarily in assault operations,” Zhivov wrote.

Gasparyan had taken part in intense combat operations over several years and was regarded as an experienced field commander among his peers.

Combat Record and Frontline Operations

According to available information, the ArBat commander participated in fighting near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic and later took part in combat operations in several settlements in Russia's Kursk region during periods of Ukrainian military presence.

His service record includes participation in some of the most challenging sectors of the conflict, where assault units sustained heavy pressure.

State Awards and Military Honors

Gasparyan received multiple state and military awards for his service. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally awarded him the Medal for Courage on December 31, 2022, during a ceremony in which former joint forces commander Sergei Surovikin was also honored.

The Kremlin later stated that Gasparyan received the decoration for demonstrated heroism. He also held the Order of Courage and had accumulated a total of ten military awards. In January 2023, Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin presented him with a medal for the capture of Soledar.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
Europe
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
Fashion Trends 2026: New Neutral Colors Replace Black, White, and Beige
Women
Fashion Trends 2026: New Neutral Colors Replace Black, White, and Beige
Popular
Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide

Shortly before her tragic death, Aliya Galitskaya, ex-wife of Alfa-Bank board member Alexander Galitsky, recorded a video plea to President Putin alleging threats, custody disputes, and political disagreements

Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation Oleg Artyukov The Matcha Myth: What the Green Latte Actually Does to Your Iron Evgeniya Petrova
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister
What Really Causes Stomach Cancer: Expert Explanation
What Really Causes Stomach Cancer: Expert Explanation
Last materials
Russian Orthodox Church Rejects Claims of Shared Faith With Islam
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat
Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide
Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain
Russia Moves Toward Launch of First Recombinant Allergy Vaccine
Fashion Trends 2026: New Neutral Colors Replace Black, White, and Beige
Analysts Doubt Epstein Case Fallout Will Topple Britain’s Prime Minister
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.