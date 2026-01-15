Ex–Deputy Labor Minister Alexey Sklyar Found Dead

Former Russian Deputy Labor Minister Found Dead in Moscow

Authorities found former Russian Deputy Labor Minister Alexey Sklyar dead at a private house in the Filimonkovskoye settlement of New Moscow, Shot Telegram channel said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

Investigators Examine Circumstances of the Death

According to the publication, the 50-year-old former deputy minister may have taken his own life. Emergency responders discovered Sklyar's body near the threshold of the house after arriving at the scene. The front door stood open at the time of discovery.

Investigative authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials have not yet released formal conclusions.

Official Remarried, Had Financial Problems

Former Deputy Labor Minister Alexey Sklyar, who died by suicide, had recently married for the second time, Mash Telegram channel said.

According to the channel, his second wife was a 33-year-old woman named Alina M. It is noted that they had been together since 2023.

After Sklyar was dismissed from the government, he began experiencing financial difficulties, which led to conflicts within the family.

On January 15, Sklyar was found without signs of life at the doorstep of a private house in the Filimonkovskoye settlement in New Moscow. The front door was open. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause of death was not related to criminal activity or health issues.

Sklyar's Career in Government Service

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dismissed Sklyar from the post of Deputy Minister of Labor in July 2022. According to the government order, he left the position voluntarily. Sklyar had held the role since 2018, overseeing information systems and the provision of public services in electronic form.

Recent Deaths of Regional Officials Draw Attention

Earlier in July, authorities found the body of Igor Petrov, Vice Governor of the Leningrad Region. Experts identified a gunshot wound as the cause of death and found no signs of forced entry or struggle. One version under consideration suggested that the injury occurred accidentally while the official was cleaning a firearm.