Russia carries out 49 retaliation strikes on Ukraine in one week

From March 16 to March 22, the Russian forces carried out 49 "retaliation strikes” in response to Ukraine's attacks on Russian border territories, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: topwar.ru

Russia used high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, such as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, as well as drones and missile systems.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Russia hit decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, airfields, repair shops, as well as warehouses and logistics bases of the Ukrainian army. Temporary deployment points for special forces and foreign mercenaries came under attacks as well.

The Russian forces launched a massive attack targeting energy facilities, the military-industrial complex, railway junctions, arsenals, and locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.