Russian forces strike decision-making centres and mercenary bases in Ukraine

Russian Kinzhal missiles strike Ukrainian decision-making centres

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles to strike military targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrei Shmatko is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The Russian forces struck decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, logistics bases and temporary bases of special operations forces and foreign mercenaries. All targets of the strike were hit, Konashenkov said.

The ministry did not specify where exactly the decision-making centres were located.

A warehouse where Ukrainian drones were stored and a workshop for their production and repair was also destroyed. Enemy personnel and military equipment were also hit in 132 areas of the special military operation zone.

Early in the morning on Thursday, March 21, the Ukrainian authorities announced an air raid alert throughout the country. The alarm sounded in all regions of Ukraine, as well as in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok later reported that seven-meter craters appeared in Kyiv after the March 21 missile attack.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, two enterprises and a transformer substation in the Podolsk region were damaged in the capital of Ukraine. In addition, an apartment in a residential building as well as several cars in a parking lot were on fire. Four people were hurt, Klitschko said.

Ukrainian media reported the use of Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles, as well as three waves of explosions in the city.

On March 17, the Russian forces struck an armoured plant in Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) in Ukraine, where they repair military equipment, including Western models.