Ukrainian missiles strike Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

A shell fragment fell not far from the Lunacharsky Theatre, he said.

Debris was scattered at over a hundred meters as a result of the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, TASS reports.

Information about the victims is to be specified, the governor said, adding that Sevastopol residents should call emergency services should they find dangerous elements.

"Please remain calm. Do not post photos and videos,” the governor concluded.

The Russian Ministry of Defence earlier reported that air defence systems shot down a guided missile and two Ukrainian drones over Crimea.

In addition, two drones were shot down over the Black Sea on September 22 at night. The Ministry of Defence indicated that one drone was destroyed near Crimea, and the second on — in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar region.

Six people were injured in the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, 112 said, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Missile and aviation danger in Sevastopol has been lifted. City residents were asked not to come to the centre as a number of special events are underway, Governor Razvozhaev said.

