Who loses and wins the war between Israel and Hamas

The Israeli authorities have officially confirmed that they were accepting the Egyptian initiative for mutual ceasefire with Palestine. However, politicians and experts believe that this is not the best solution to the crisis.

In fact, the main loser here is not even Israel, which, of course, will get over the consequences of what happened. The main loser is Benjamin Netanyahu. As Colonelcassad wrote in his public, such an outcome could hardly be called a victory. At the same time, the short war gave Hamas and the Islamic Jihad an opportunity to gain political score.

For them, the war ended when there were hardly many opportunities left to intensify attacks on Israel.

Israeli Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir said that a shameful ceasefire was a move to surrender to terror and Hamas dictatorship.

For his part, Netanyahu's potential successor, Yair Lapid, said the war was ended following Biden's strong request, which Israel could not ignore, as it would need US support on other issues. Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilan Erdan, said that some UN members would be happy if the war had continued and the number of Israeli casualties had increased.

The expert emphasized that the war was drawing to its end, as Israel and Hamas consistently achieved a ceasefire. The war can go down in history as an "11-day war."

The truce started on May 21 at two o'clock in the morning. The parties exchanged a couple of attacks and launched some more rockets before the break.

Many believe that it was Joe Biden who put pressure on Netanyahu and asked him to finish the war. Lapid confirmed this information. It can be indeed possible (although there is some irony to this) that it was Joe Biden, who wrapped up the war as it was getting too toxic not only for Israel, but also for the United States.

Israel was eventually forced to declare a unilateral truce similarly to how it had previously announced a ground operation, but then shelved it after a few angry calls from Washington.

In Israel, the right-wingers express their dissatisfaction with the recent development, whereas Hamas declared its victory and said that it had fulfilled responsibility to the Palestinian people. One may expect the two parties will soon launch another war, this time in the field of media, debating the issue of the winner and the loser.

They had such a debate in the past, after the 2006 war in southern Lebanon, when Israel challenged Hezbollah's victory.

There is also an opinion that it was Hamas sponsors that won the war as they took a chance to attack Israel through Hamas, whereas Israel failed to achieve anything, apart from killing several dozens of militants and destroying part of Gaza.

Egypt got involved in the situation. Egypt currently acts as a guarantor of Hamas's decent behavior. It is worthy of note that Egypt pledged to invest $500 million in the restoration of Gaza.

Hamas may receive additional funding from Qatar, Turkey and Iran. This would give the movement an opportunity to start stockpiling missiles for the next war.

Most likely, Israel will also be prepared, given the experience of the current crisis, in which Hamas could break through Israeli air defense systems.

Israel did not profit from the crisis, as neighbours will cover most of Hamas's costs. Сivilian casualties in Gaza will be used in further propaganda against Israel. Israel's international position has worsened after the war, let alone the fact that Israel has lost the information war too.

Israel loses shamefully

The goals of the whole venture will become clear during the elections, in which Hamas expects to raise its political capitalization. Likewise, people will express their attitude to Netanyahu's actions in early elections (if they do take place). The people will remember the "Jewish pogroms" and the Palestinian uprisings will have more lasting consequences.

It will now be very difficult for Israeli officials to talk about interethnic peace, and Western media will not be working in Israel's support either.

Neighbors could only sit and watch. Iran took pleasure from watching Hamas (the movement used to be hostile to Iran) launching Iranian rockets at the cities of one of the main Iranian adversaries.

Hamas did not ask Iran or Hezbollah for anything. Turkey made a huge number of high-profile statements, but other than that, Turkey did not even move its finger. Erdogan does not have enough money either for Hamas or the Gaza Strip.

It goes without saying that this war between Israel and Palestine is not going to be the last one, because the Palestinian issue still remains unsolved.