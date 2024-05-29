Russia starts obliterating Ukrainian airbases prepared for F-16 fighter jets

Russia continues to annihilate bases in Ukraine that could be suitable for using F-16 fighter jets. On May 29, the Russian forces struck the Yavoriv training ground in Lviv Region yet again.

Kinzhal missiles hit Yavoriv firing range

According to the Ukrainian authorities, F-16 fighter jets, technical personnel and pilots arrived in Ukraine after Easter.

On Sunday, the Russian Air Force launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to strike several airfields in Ukraine, including the Starokonstantinov airfield and the Yavoriv training ground. The latter sits 30 kilometres northwest of Lviv and 20 kilometres from the Polish border.

This is not the first time when the Russian forces hit the Yavoriv training ground. The first attack came in March 2022, when from 60 to 180 foreign instructors and specialists were killed. A 73-year-old man, Oleksandr Kostornyy, allegedly as a spotter, was convicted in Ukraine following the attack.

Other strikes were conducted in November 2023 and March 2024. As a result of the third strike, about 100 servicemen were killed or wounded, at least 30 of them were French, Polish, German and British mercenaries.

F-16 flight control command centre annihilated

Allegedly, several bunkers were then buried deep underground to be used as a training centre and command post for operating F-16 fighter jets.

According to Win-Win Telegram channel, the Russian missiles hit the bunkers at the time when "between 380 and 410 people" were staying inside. According to a preliminary assessment, all three underground bunker rooms were hit. The centre was used:

to coordinate overflight of F-16 fighter jets in links of 12 combat aircraft each with a landing approach in Ukraine to refuel;

to air-launch missiles at targets in Russia and return to an airfield in Poland.

"The command centre to operate F-16 fighters its guidance systems was obliterated. Many dead, all solidly from Benelux. 179 killed and 201 seriously wounded. Game over," the Telegram channel said.

Coffins to arrive to Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden

F-16 fighters were authorised to launch missile strikes against "legitimate" targets deep inside Russia, Dutch officials said on May 29. The Netherlands promised to transfer 18-24 multi-role fighters to Ukraine.

It is worthy of note that the aircraft that Denmark promised for delivery "at the end of spring" may already be in Ukraine.

On May 29, it was said that Sweden gave two SAAB Saab-340 AEW&C reconnaissance aircraft to Ukraine.

"They will complement and strengthen the F-16s," Swedish Defence Minister Pal Johnson said at a press conference in Stockholm.

The F-16 is capable of reaching Mach 2 speed, i. e. more than 2,100 km/h, while flying at altitudes of up to 15,000 metres.

The F-16 can carry up to six AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air guided missiles with an active radar guidance system. In addition to accuracy, the range of the AIM-120 AMRAAM, depending on the version, makes up about 100 kilometres to 160 kilometres.