Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine

The Russian Armed forces are going to target three Ukrainian cities in its further offensive. Judging from the recent attacks conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it goes about Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv.

Photo: Nikolai Kalashnik Telegram channel

Russian Aerospace Forces suddenly target Kyiv

On the night of December 13, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a second powerful missile strike against targets in Kyiv. At least three explosions were reported. The first attack was conducted on Monday, December 11. The success is most likely linked with yesterday's cyber attack, which also affected military infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian sources, "all rockets” were shot down in both attacks. Rocket debris damaged civilian objects.

The map of Russia's attacks on Kyiv embraces the southwestern district, the eastern area, (near the airport in Brovary), and the north-west of the city.

These are all areas where forests, industrial factories and warehouses, scientific institutions and military facilities (as one may asume) are located, including NATO headquarters with underground logistics infrastructure. These areas are also protected by air defence systems.

To disable the system, Russian specialists conducted a major cyber attack.

The increased frequency of Russian missile attacks and their focus indicate that Russia is working on an offensive operation against the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. Tellingly, many Ukrainian MPs suddenly evinced a desire to resign their mandates and leave. There are 401 out of 450 MPs working at the Ukrainian parliament. Another 50 applied for resignations, the leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia said.

According to social media, Ukrainian MPs try to sell their property near Kyiv "for any reasonable price.” All this suggests that the Ukrainian Parliament is aware of the real state of affairs at the front.

Target No. 2: Odessa

The second city that the Russian forces have been targeting for long now is Odessa. The Ukrainian Armed Forces urgently sent a Patriot air defence system to Odessa. During the grain deal, Ukraine has accumulated an enormous military potential in Odessa and the region: warehouses, drone-making factories, and training centres staffed with NATO instructors.

On the night of December 13, loitering munitions struck the territory of an automobile repair factory in Odessa. Valuable cargo transport and a hangar were destroyed, eleven civilian vehicles were damaged, three were burned. Users of Odessa's social media pages reported Geran drone attacks in Malodolinskoye area, where the container terminal and customs are located.

Target No.3: Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv is next on the list. On December 7, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched missile strikes targeting:

barracks of the Kharkiv Air Force Academy, where officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were housed,

hangars of the Chuguevsky military airfield with workshops for the production of UAVs,

Malyshev transport and machine-building plant.

Ukrainian General Alexander Syrsky warned that the Russian forces would make their way to Kharkiv after taking Kupyansk. Russia needs to take this city to protect Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions from terrorism.