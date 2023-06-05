Ukraine on counteroffensive: Upcoming months to clear up a lot

On June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a "large-scale offensive" that continued on June 5th. Major events are coming ahead.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a "large-scale offensive" in the South Donetsk direction in five sectors of the front. According to the department, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, General Valery Gerasimov, "was staying at one of the advanced command posts in this direction." The military leadership of the Russian Federation thus shows that "everything is under control."

Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of Vostok Battalion, wrote on Telegram about heavy fighting "to the left of Vuhledar" in the area of Velikaya Novoselovka area. According to him, Ukraine's tanks and armoured vehicles managed to reach the line of attack unnoticed.

"Aerial reconnaissance recorded the movement of up to 30 armoured vehicles in the tactical area, but due to limited capabilities, but the point of their emergence could not be established due to restricted capabilities," the commander said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed hostilities on June 5

On June 5, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued. The fighting sparked for the settlement of Novodonetskoye in the same area of ​​Vuhledar, east of Velikaya Novoselovka.

Vladimir Rogov, chair of We are Together with Russia movement, confirmed the fighting in the area of ​​the Vremevsky ledge (to the left of Vuhledar) in the Zaporozhye region.

"Active hostilities that started yesterday resumed early in the morning today in the area of ​​Vremevsky Ledge. The attack of the enemy was even stronger than the day before. It was more organised as well," Rogov said.

Main battle expected in the south

Military expert Yuriy Podolyaka believes that we are now witnessing an attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to kick off the much talked about counteroffensive.

"It looks like the die has been cast and the next couple of months will clear up a lot. The fight will be serious, because a lot is at stake,” said the expert.

Yuri Podolyaka believes that Ukraine is currently using the probing action tactic. The enemy will manoeuvre on a wide sector of the front trying to find vulnerabilities to break through.

According to him, the enemy forces began moving in the south of Bakhmut (Artemovsk) in the morning. An auxiliary operation will be carried out in the Bakhmut region, while the main attack will be conducted "in the south." The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut is to return to the outskirts of the city and cause the Russian forces to "disperse the reserves."