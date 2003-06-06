Ten Myths About Hair

Good hair implies good health

Myth 1: Cutting hair makes it stronger. Moreover, hair will grow faster

Nonsense. A head is not a lawn. No one knows why people think this; probably, this is due to men’s beards. However, there is a very big difference between hair on the face and on the head. Hair on the head grows 1.5 centimeters a month.

Myth 2: Split ends can be cured

Unfortunately, this is not true. One should cut the hair immediately to avoid any further damage.

Myth 3: Combing hair is good for it

Unfortunately, it is very bad for hair. A comb often makes gives hair split ends and pulls them out of the skin. It is best not to comb hair too often.

Myth 4: Tight hats may cause a bald spot

This is true, if a person, usually a man, has other, more important reasons for losing hair. A tight hat or a tight cap may speed up the process in such a case.

Myth 5: A person may go gray overnight

This is a nice literary legend. Hair color has genetic causes, and it takes a very long time to change – even s month is not enough.

Myth 6: Pulling one gray hair out will make two normal hairs grow in its place

Alas, this is not true. If it were, there would be no gray-haired people in the world.

Myth 7: The predisposition to lose hair is maternally inherited

The predisposition to lose hair is genetically inherited, though it may or may not manifest itself for many generations. It has been proven that a man starts losing hair at the age of 18-20, whereas a woman loses hair when she turns 45-55.

Myth 8: Dandruff makes skin on the scalp turn dry

Dandruff and dry skin are two different things. Various methods are used to cure them. If a person has dandruff, it means that he or she has health problems. However, dandruff is often greasy rather than dry.

Myth 9: Dandruff is contagious

No, this is absolutely untrue. All people have microbes living on their heads, and they can often cause dandruff to appear. But one should bear in mind that it is not good to use someone else's combs, because they may transmit serious skin diseases.

Myth 10: Cutting hair on the night of a Full Moon will make it longer, stronger and healthier

Alas, a Full Moon will not guarantee any fundamental changes. But you can try it and find out.