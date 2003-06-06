Ten Myths About Hair

Nonsense. A head is not a lawn. No one knows why people think this; probably, this is due to men’s beards. However, there is a very big difference between hair on the face and on the head. Hair on the head grows 1.5 centimeters a month.
Unfortunately, this is not true. One should cut the hair immediately to avoid any further damage.
Unfortunately, it is very bad for hair. A comb often makes gives hair split ends and pulls them out of the skin. It is best not to comb hair too often.
This is true, if a person, usually a man, has other, more important reasons for losing hair. A tight hat or a tight cap may speed up the process in such a case.
This is a nice literary legend. Hair color has genetic causes, and it takes a very long time to change – even s month is not enough.
Alas, this is not true. If it were, there would be no gray-haired people in the world.
The predisposition to lose hair is genetically inherited, though it may or may not manifest itself for many generations. It has been proven that a man starts losing hair at the age of 18-20, whereas a woman loses hair when she turns 45-55.
Dandruff and dry skin are two different things. Various methods are used to cure them. If a person has dandruff, it means that he or she has health problems. However, dandruff is often greasy rather than dry.
No, this is absolutely untrue. All people have microbes living on their heads, and they can often cause dandruff to appear. But one should bear in mind that it is not good to use someone else's combs, because they may transmit serious skin diseases.
Alas, a Full Moon will not guarantee any fundamental changes. But you can try it and find out.
