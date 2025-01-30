Neither in 1, nor in 100 days – There is no such thing as Trump plan for Ukraine

Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days

Donald Trump’s "lightning-fast plan" to achieve peace in Ukraine remains undisclosed. No negotiations are taking place, and there are not even attempts to start them. Why?

Trump Promised Peace, But No Talks Are Happening Yet

A week ago, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet to discuss peace in Ukraine "as soon as possible." However, every day, when journalists ask Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about negotiations, the answer remains the same: no proposals have been received from Trump.

This suggests that Moscow sees the ball as being in Washington’s court. If Trump promised to end the war in a day or even within 100 days, then he should take action.

But why is Trump silent ? And why is his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, traveling to Latin America instead of Europe?

### Six Reasons Why Trump Does Not Act

1. Trump Lacks a Strong Hand

His claims about Russia’s weakness and heavy Russian losses likely amuse Putin, as they seem to be mere intimidation tactics.

2. No Real Funding Plan

A Korean-style truce would require billions of dollars to secure 1,000 km of front lines and deploy tens of thousands of peacekeepers. Where’s the money?

3. Ukraine’s Leadership Crisis

Moscow insists that Zelensky lacks legitimacy – a major legal hurdle for any peace deal. Holding elections would be costly and complicated, and Zelensky is not interested in them. But without elections, there’s no legitimate government to negotiate with.

4. Bigger Domestic Issues in the U.S.

Trump is focused on battling the liberal "swamp" – from the State Department to the Pentagon.

A potential conflict with drug cartels near the U.S. border may soon take priority.

5. A Deeply Divided America

The U.S. hegemon is split between liberals and conservatives, who are locked in a fight to the death.

Trump’s aggressive stance on Ukraine is weakening the West rather than strengthening it – a major advantage for Russia.

6. No Leverage Over Russia

Saudi Arabia refused to lower oil prices, undermining Trump’s plan to pressure Putin economically.

China rejected Trump’s demand to stop buying Russian energy, refusing to push Putin into negotiations.

These nations are not weak pawns like Colombia, which could be easily manipulated.

Russia Has Its Own Self-Sufficient Plan

Unlike the U.S., Russia has multiple peace plans, all based on its own resources and military strength.

Russia has proven it can fight a large-scale war and endure sacrifices. This is a huge problem for the liberal West, which relies on economic and psychological pressure.

Russia can sustain the conflict economically for a long time.

Ukraine, in contrast, lacks autonomy —its only resource is soldiers, and even they are running out.

Military forecasts indicate that within a year, even with Western aid, Ukraine will struggle to find soldiers to fight.

Trump’s Dilemma: Time is Running Out

Soon, liberals will blame Trump for failing to end the war.

Americans may start fearing another "Vietnam-style" war.

If Trump doesn’t act, this could be a major political disaster, affecting his re-election chances.

Pressuring Zelensky as Only Option

The most likely scenario is that Trump will force Zelensky’s hand by:

Conducting an audit of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Exposing corruption in the Kyiv regime.

Delivering an ultimatum: accept Russia’s terms or step down.

Time is on Russia’s side. Putin is in no hurry.