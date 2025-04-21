World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Putin does not let Iran wipe Israel off the face of the Earth

Putin fulfills promise made to Trump — Not to let Iran destroy Israel
World » Asia

Negotiations on the Iran-US nuclear deal move ahead at a stunning pace, made possible only with Russia's help.

Iranian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Iranian flag

Breakthrough Reached During Second Round of Iran-US Talks

On Saturday, April 19, the second round of talks between Iran and the US was held in Rome with Oman acting as a mediator.

Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the primary goal is to reach a comprehensive and long-term agreement, which includes:

  • Iran's complete renunciation of the development of nuclear weapons;
  • the lifting of all sanctions against Tehran;
  • the preservation of Iran's right to a peaceful nuclear program.

"The negotiations between the US and Iran have gained momentum, and reaching an agreement has now become possible," the statement said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also expressed optimism:

"We have managed to reach a better mutual understanding on a number of principles and objectives, which allowed us to move to the next phase — beginning expert-level consultations," he wrote on social media.

Russia Enables Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Deal

One of Iran's key concerns is external guarantees in case the US breaks the agreement and reimposes sanctions, as it did in 2018. According to Araghchi, the only reliable guarantee would be a treaty ratified by the US Congress — but given the strength of the pro-Israel lobby, this seems unlikely. An alternative guarantee could be a mechanism for financial compensation. A third option — proposed by Iran — would be for Russia or a third party to return to Tehran its stockpile of highly enriched uranium currently held abroad.

The US's main concern is preventing Iran from enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels and removing any existing stockpiles. Washington is reportedly ready to drop its demands for dismantling Iran's nuclear program if the enriched uranium is transferred to Russia.

Sanctions are to be lifted in exchange for Iran bringing its civilian nuclear program back under IAEA oversight.

US and Iran Seek to Avoid UN Involvement in New Deal

According to a US official quoted by The Guardian, neither Iran nor the US wants the UN to play a role in the new deal. This gives Russia a central position as mediator and arbiter in US-Iran relations, effectively sidelining former guarantors France and the UK.

Thus, President Vladimir Putin fulfilled his promise — made in a phone call to President Donald Trump a month ago — Iran must not be allowed to destroy Israel. This breakthrough marks what may be Trump's first major international victory. As the saying goes, "a debt repaid is a debt settled." It's believed the details with Tehran were discussed during Araghchi's recent visit to Moscow.

Further technical negotiations between Iran and the US are scheduled to take place next week in Geneva, followed by another high-level meeting in Oman over the weekend.

Strategic Partnership Between Russia and Iran Deepens

Russia and Iran's cooperation has reached a strategic level, especially after Iran supported Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The two nations had previously coordinated military efforts in Syria. They also collaborate through membership in regional and international economic organizations such as BRICS and are working to implement the international trade project known as the "North-South Corridor,” which aims to connect India with Russia and Europe via Iran.

Recently, Russia and Iran signed and ratified a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lyuba Lulko
Dmitry Sudakov
