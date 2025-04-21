World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft production at risk as corporation runs out of bolts and nuts

Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
World

The Boeing Corporation has run out of essential fasteners, such as bolts and nuts, required for assembling Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The production of the airliner has thus been put at risk.

Boeing factory
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jeremy Elson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Boeing factory

In recent days, the company managed to secure new supplies of the specialized fasteners, narrowly avoiding a slowdown in aircraft production in the US due to a fire at a key supplier's plant. However, the new shipments came at higher prices. If the issue arises again and cannot be resolved, the shortage of fasteners could result in a production halt of the Boeing 737 MAX line, Reuters said with reference to sources.

Moreover, the reduction in fastener supply poses a broader threat to the entire aerospace industry. Some fastener manufacturers are signing alternative supply contracts while raising prices to cover increased material and labor costs. Forecasts suggest that prices for certain specialized fasteners-which currently cost hundreds of dollars each-could rise by double-digit percentages.

China starts returning previously ordered Boeing aircraft

Meanwhile, two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft ordered by a Chinese airline have returned to the US within the past week. The first one landed in Seattle on April 18, with the second one following on April 20. The aircraft, painted in the livery of China's Xiamen Airlines, was flown back to Boeing Field in Seattle after a roughly 8,000-kilometer journey with refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii.

This marks the second such 737 MAX aircraft – Boeing's best-selling model – that China has returned. The plane had arrived at the completion center in Zhoushan less than a month earlier, where it was awaiting final preparations for service. Another 737 MAX departed Zhoushan on April 18, though it remains unclear which party initiated the returns.

The escalating US-China tariffs standoff poses a direct threat to the aviation sector. The price of a Boeing 737 MAX, typically valued at $55 million, could more than double for Chinese buyers. Some airline executives have already announced plans to delay fleet expansion due to reluctance to pay Trump's tariffs.

Details

The Boeing Company, or simply Boeing (), is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, and missiles worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services. Boeing is among the largest global aerospace manufacturers; it is the fourth-largest defense contractor in the world based on 2022 revenue and is the largest exporter in the United States by dollar value. Boeing was founded by William E. Boeing in Seattle, Washington, on July 15, 1916. The present corporation is the result of the merger of Boeing with McDonnell Douglas on August 1, 1997.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Lenin monument transformed into skate ramp in Russian town
Society
Lenin monument transformed into skate ramp in Russian town Видео 
CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa
World
CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa Видео 
Popular
Russia strikes military airfield, ammo and drone depots in Ukraine as Easter ceasefire ends

After the ceasefire ended, Russian forces struck a military airfield, ammunition and drone depots belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said

Easter ceasefire ends, Russia strikes military targets in Ukraine
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance before his death
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance despite deep disagreements
Ukrainian official who called Scholz 'offended liver sausage' now wants 30% of German aviation
All football matches cancelled in Italy as Pope Francis passes
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future Dmitry Plotnikov Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs Oleg Artyukov
US TV channel designates Kyiv as Russian city during live broadcast
Trump expects Ukraine's reaction to USA's peace proposal that labels Crimea as Russia
Japan to provide radar imagery from its SAR satellites to Ukraine
Japan to provide radar imagery from its SAR satellites to Ukraine
Last materials
Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera
Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Putin explains Easter ceasefire and Sumy missile strike
Ukraine joins efforts with Japan not to depend on US satellite imagery support
Trump expects Ukraine to recognise Crimea as part of Russia
US TV channel labels Kyiv as Russian city
Ukrainian official wants 30% of German aviation and equipment
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance before his death
Italy cancels football matches over the death of Pope Francis
Easter ceasefire ends, Russia strikes military targets in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.