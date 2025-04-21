Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera

A shark attacked a person off the coast of Hadera, Israel. The man has gone missing. This is the second shark attack incident in the area in the past 75 years.

Emergency services have closed the beach indefinitely. Specialists are currently working at the scene, searching the area in case body parts were washed ashore. Shortly before the attack, tourists had filmed a shark right near the shore.

The first shark attack on a person in 75 years in this area occurred in January of this year. In that incident, a local fisherman narrowly escaped becoming the predator’s victim. He used a harpoon as a spear to fend off a two-meter-long shark.

Details

Hadera is a city located in the Haifa District of Israel, in the northern Sharon region, approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the major cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa. The city is located along 7 km (5 mi) of the Israeli Mediterranean Coastal Plain. The city's population includes a notable community of post-Soviet and Ethiopian aliyah arrivals. In 2022 it had a population of 103,041. Hadera was established in 1891 as a farming colony by members of the Zionist group, Hovevei Zion, from Lithuania and Latvia. By 1948, it was a regional center with a population of 11,800. In 1952, Hadera was declared a city, with jurisdiction over an area of 53,000 dunams.

