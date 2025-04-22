Powerful explosion hits Russia's Vladimir Region, home to major missile arsenal

A powerful explosion rocked the Kirzhach district of Russia's Vladimir region (aka oblast), with local residents claiming the incident may have occurred near a military unit at an ammunition depot.

Regional governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed the explosion but did not provide further details. He urged journalists and bloggers not to spread unnecessary information.

More photos and videos from the site of the explosion here.

Evacuation of Nearby Residents Underway

Following the explosion, residents of the village of Barsovo in the Kirzhach district are being evacuated. They are being relocated to schools in a neighboring settlement. Evacuations have also been announced in several other neighboring villages – all located within five kilometers of the blast site. At least six school buses are being used to transport residents.

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Explosion

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the detonation occurred on the grounds of a military unit. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Local outlet Zebra TV, citing eyewitnesses, reports that the explosions were taking place on the grounds of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate Arsenal (GRAU). Emergency response units from Vladimir Oblast are being dispatched to the military site. It is believed that up to 1,000 residents will have to be evacuated.

Arsenal Previously Called Exemplary

In 2009, the Independent Military Review described the 51st Arsenal of the GRAU, located about 8 km from the city of Kirzhach, as one of the exemplary facilities. It was capable of storing 264 tons of ammunition, though at the time it held only 105,000 tons across 45 storage buildings and 30 open-air sites.

It is believed that the ammo depot stocks a very substantial amount of arms.

Similar Incident Took Place Less Than a Year Ago in Toropets

In September 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the town of Toropets in the Tver region in Central Russia. Ukrainian drones then targeted a "super missile storage facility”, previously described by then-Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov (now under arrest) as being capable of withstanding a nuclear blast. Over 20 people were hurt, and over 7,000 local residents were evacuated as a result of the drone attack.

Details