Ukraine gets Swedish-made ACS-890 airborne radar and flies it over Lviv

Ukraine gets first ACS-890 reconnaissance airborne radar from Sweden

Ukraine has received the first of two Swedish ACS-890 reconnaissance aircraft equipped with advanced radar systems. On Monday, April 21, the aircraft conducted its first test flight over Lviv.

According to Sweden's Ministry of Defense, these aircraft will provide Ukraine with completely new capabilities in airborne radar reconnaissance. The 340 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft was manufactured by Saab.

Test Flight Mistaken for a UFO

Initially, the maiden test flight of the "flying radar” over the city of Lviv was mistaken for a UFO. Its flight path was visible on the Flightradar24 tracking service.

The aircraft, flying under the callsign "Welcome,” appeared over Lviv at 11:41 AM local time (coinciding with Moscow time). Its flight path resembled a five-pointed star.

Sweden Announced Aircraft Delivery to Ukraine in May 2024

In late May 2024, Sweden announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine, which included the delivery of ASC-890 airborne radar aircraft.

The delivery was hailed as a major development, with experts saying the ASC-890 would significantly enhance Ukraine's Air Force, particularly once it receives F-16 fighter jets.

Previously, NATO members used various reconnaissance aircraft near Ukraine's borders and over the Black Sea, but they did not enter Ukrainian airspace. As a result, Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU) could not make full use of their data due to limited radar range, according to the BBC.

A month ago, it was reported that Ukraine had yet to receive the promised aircraft, though Swedish defense officials said delivery was on schedule.

At the time, it was noted that Ukraine would only receive the aircraft once its Air Force was equipped with modified F-16s compatible with the ASC-890. Swedish officials added that for security reasons, they would not publicly announce the transfer.

ASC-890 Can Detect Targets Up to 400 km Away

Flying at high altitudes, the ASC-890 can monitor airspace far beyond the range of ground-based radars, which are limited by the horizon. It can detect both aerial and maritime targets at distances of up to 400 kilometers.

The aircraft has a maximum speed of 530 km/h and can remain airborne for up to seven hours. It is powered by General Electric CT7-9B turboprop engines and typically has a crew of six.

The Saab Erieye radar can scan wide areas or focus on priority zones with a high refresh rate. Its S-band technology ensures exceptional radar performance under various weather conditions. Over the sea, it can detect and track fighter jets, helicopters, hovering aircraft, cruise missiles, and even small watercraft like jet skis.

In addition to Sweden, these aircraft are operated by Thailand. Poland acquired two such aircraft in March 2024.

The ASC-890 is expected to provide Ukraine with enhanced capabilities for more effective use of F-16s and other aircraft in combat.

Details

The Saab 340 AEW&C is a Swedish airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. A variant of the Saab 340 aircraft, it is designated S 100B Argus by the Swedish Air Force. Compared to the traditional circular radar on AWACS planes, such as the E-3 Sentry, the Saab 340 has a non-movable PS-890 AESA radar made with the Erieye system. It offers lower drag, but has a dead zone directly behind and in front of the plane, with a 120 degree zone of scan on either side of the airframe. The mounted radar is capable of tracking ships, planes and missiles up to 190-250 mi (300-400 km), while at an altitude of 20,000 ft (6,100 m).

