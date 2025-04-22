World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine gets Swedish-made ACS-890 airborne radar and flies it over Lviv

Ukraine gets first ACS-890 reconnaissance airborne radar from Sweden
World

Ukraine has received the first of two Swedish ACS-890 reconnaissance aircraft equipped with advanced radar systems. On Monday, April 21, the aircraft conducted its first test flight over Lviv.

Saab 340 Argus VBY
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bene Riobó, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Saab 340 Argus VBY

According to Sweden's Ministry of Defense, these aircraft will provide Ukraine with completely new capabilities in airborne radar reconnaissance. The 340 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft was manufactured by Saab.

Test Flight Mistaken for a UFO

Initially, the maiden test flight of the "flying radar” over the city of Lviv was mistaken for a UFO. Its flight path was visible on the Flightradar24 tracking service.

The aircraft, flying under the callsign "Welcome,” appeared over Lviv at 11:41 AM local time (coinciding with Moscow time). Its flight path resembled a five-pointed star.

Sweden Announced Aircraft Delivery to Ukraine in May 2024

In late May 2024, Sweden announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine, which included the delivery of ASC-890 airborne radar aircraft.

The delivery was hailed as a major development, with experts saying the ASC-890 would significantly enhance Ukraine's Air Force, particularly once it receives F-16 fighter jets.

Previously, NATO members used various reconnaissance aircraft near Ukraine's borders and over the Black Sea, but they did not enter Ukrainian airspace. As a result, Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU) could not make full use of their data due to limited radar range, according to the BBC.

A month ago, it was reported that Ukraine had yet to receive the promised aircraft, though Swedish defense officials said delivery was on schedule.

At the time, it was noted that Ukraine would only receive the aircraft once its Air Force was equipped with modified F-16s compatible with the ASC-890. Swedish officials added that for security reasons, they would not publicly announce the transfer.

ASC-890 Can Detect Targets Up to 400 km Away

Flying at high altitudes, the ASC-890 can monitor airspace far beyond the range of ground-based radars, which are limited by the horizon. It can detect both aerial and maritime targets at distances of up to 400 kilometers.

The aircraft has a maximum speed of 530 km/h and can remain airborne for up to seven hours. It is powered by General Electric CT7-9B turboprop engines and typically has a crew of six.

The Saab Erieye radar can scan wide areas or focus on priority zones with a high refresh rate. Its S-band technology ensures exceptional radar performance under various weather conditions. Over the sea, it can detect and track fighter jets, helicopters, hovering aircraft, cruise missiles, and even small watercraft like jet skis.

In addition to Sweden, these aircraft are operated by Thailand. Poland acquired two such aircraft in March 2024.

The ASC-890 is expected to provide Ukraine with enhanced capabilities for more effective use of F-16s and other aircraft in combat.

Details

The Saab 340 AEW&C is a Swedish airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. A variant of the Saab 340 aircraft, it is designated S 100B Argus by the Swedish Air Force. Compared to the traditional circular radar on AWACS planes, such as the E-3 Sentry, the Saab 340 has a non-movable PS-890 AESA radar made with the Erieye system. It offers lower drag, but has a dead zone directly behind and in front of the plane, with a 120 degree zone of scan on either side of the airframe. The mounted radar is capable of tracking ships, planes and missiles up to 190-250 mi (300-400 km), while at an altitude of 20,000 ft (6,100 m).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
US TV channel labels Kyiv as Russian city
Society
US TV channel labels Kyiv as Russian city Видео 
Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman
World
Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman
Popular
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft production at risk as corporation runs out of bolts and nuts

The Boeing Corporation has run out of essential fasteners, such as bolts and nuts, required for assembling Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
Ineffective Trump: The world has found an alternative to US tariffs
Putin does not let Iran wipe Israel off the face of the Earth
Russia strikes military airfield, ammo and drone depots in Ukraine as Easter ceasefire ends
Sculptor and monumental artist Zurab Tsereteli dies Andrey Mihayloff Putin fulfills promise made to Trump — Not to let Iran destroy Israel Lyuba Lulko Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov
Putin explains Easter ceasefire and says why Russia struck Sumy University
Ukrainian official who called Scholz 'offended liver sausage' now wants 30% of German aviation
Shark attacks man off the coast of Hadera, Israel
Shark attacks man off the coast of Hadera, Israel
Last materials
Russian postmen have to sort letters manually due to sanctions
Ukraine ready to give up on 20 percent of its territory
Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman
Sculptor and monumental artist Zurab Tsereteli dies
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
Putin fulfills promise made to Trump — Not to let Iran destroy Israel
Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera
Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Putin explains Easter ceasefire and Sumy missile strike
Ukraine joins efforts with Japan not to depend on US satellite imagery support
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.