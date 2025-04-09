Poland startled by USA's decision to withdraw troops from Eastern Europe

The Poles try to reassure themselves that the withdrawal of American troops from the main logistics base in Rzeszów, which has been servicing Ukraine, is not a betrayal. However, anything is possible.

Poland Confused by Sudden U.S. Troop Withdrawal from Rzeszów Base

The United States Army Europe and Africa Command (USAREUR-AF) announced that military personnel and equipment from the Jasionka airfield near Rzeszów would be relocated to other sites in Poland. American weapons had been arriving at Jasionka from the Ramstein base in Germany. In Rzeszów, they would be registered, packaged, and repaired if necessary. Then, under the oversight of various intelligence means, they would be transported to Ukraine by rail and road. Around 100 American soldiers were stationed in Rzeszów — not a massive presence, but the goal was not a show of force, rather an efficient and rapid transfer of equipment and arms to Ukraine.

According to a USAREUR-AF press release, the decision is aimed at optimizing efforts and was supposedly coordinated with Polish leadership. However, there was no simultaneous statement from Warsaw, raising doubts about how well the actions were actually coordinated. So much so that many in Poland suspect a betrayal by their "allies."

Moreover, NBC News reported that the U.S. was considering withdrawing 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe. General Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, stated that the Rzeszów exit could save American taxpayers tens (!) of millions of dollars annually.

Why Is the U.S. Withdrawing Troops?

A strange development indeed, especially since just days earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the U.S. military budget to $1 trillion. So “saving money” might not be the real reason — instead, it may reflect a shift away from what the U.S. considers non-strategic countries. Why is Poland considered non-strategic? Because as NATO’s main logistics hub, it has likely become a target for a potential Russian strike on Rzeszów — a threat repeatedly mentioned by Russian experts. The U.S. does not want to engage in a direct conflict with Russia. That’s precisely why Trump has made it clear that European allies must take more responsibility for their own defense. Thus, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from high-risk positions in Europe will likely continue.

Another reason for the U.S. leaving Rzeszów is the intention to end weapons supplies to Ukraine — otherwise, American troops wouldn’t have been pulled out. It raises the question of whether Patriot air defense systems and other U.S. equipment will be left behind for British and Norwegian replacements to protect the airfield.

Some in Poland speculate that the U.S. withdrawal from Rzeszów is a "gesture toward Russia" in negotiations to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Poland’s Defense Ministry Keeps It Vague

Polish officials only commented a day after the USAREUR-AF announcement. They insist the U.S. troops are being relocated to other areas within Poland. Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Janusz Sejmej told Kurier that the ministry couldn’t disclose where the American troops were going. “That’s in the hands of the Americans. They’ll make the decisions,” he said.

Unofficial reports mentioned potential relocation to Lublin and the Świdnik airport, but the Americans may have different plans altogether, especially considering they have already stepped back from leading the so-called “Ramstein Group” responsible for coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine.

