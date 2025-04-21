World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump expects Ukraine's reaction to USA's peace proposal that labels Crimea as Russia

Trump expects Ukraine to recognise Crimea as part of Russia
This week, the Trump administration is expecting Ukraine to respond to a confidential document presented to senior Ukrainian and European officials during a meeting in Paris last Thursday, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended. The document outlines a potential ceasefire agreement and concessions aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reportedly, the document includes a series of concessions Ukraine would be required to accept, including U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, the end of Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO, and the possible establishment of a "neutral zone" protected by U.S. troops around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

U.S. Reportedly Considers Recognizing Crimea as Russian Territory in Peace Proposal

The United States is reportedly weighing the possibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as part of a broader peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to sources familiar with recent negotiations, the idea was included in a confidential document shared with Ukrainian and European officials during a high-level meeting in Paris last week, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The proposal, which also outlines a potential ceasefire and other concessions, marks a significant shift in U.S. policy if enacted. Since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, Washington has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty over the peninsula and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Recognizing Crimea as part of Russia would represent a controversial compromise intended to pave the way for broader negotiations and possibly bring an end to the war.

Ukrainian officials have yet to formally respond to the proposal, and it remains unclear whether the suggested terms, including the end of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and the creation of a neutral zone near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, will be accepted. The potential change in U.S. stance has already sparked debate among allies and analysts, with critics warning it could legitimize territorial changes achieved through military force.

Details

Crimea is a peninsula in Eastern Europe, on the northern coast of the Black Sea, almost entirely surrounded by the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov. The Isthmus of Perekop connects the peninsula to Kherson Oblast in mainland Ukraine. To the east, the Crimean Bridge, constructed in 2018, spans the Strait of Kerch, linking the peninsula with Krasnodar Krai in Russia. The Arabat Spit, located to the northeast, is a narrow strip of land that separates the Syvash lagoons from the Sea of Azov. Across the Black Sea to the west lies Romania and to the south is Turkey. The population is 2.4 million, and the largest city is Sevastopol. The region, internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, has been under Russian occupation since 2014.

