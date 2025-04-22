Ukraine peace deal shaping up as Zelensky and Trump ready for meeting at Pope Francis funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed halting hostilities along the current front line in Ukraine, The Financial Times reports with reference to sources familiar with the situation. This proposal was reportedly made as part of the efforts to reach an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: flickr.com by Amaury Laporte, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ USA and Ukraine flags

At the same time, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged everyone not to expect immediate results from US-Russia talks.

"Intense work is underway. We are negotiating with the Americans. The work is complex and time-consuming, so immediate results should not be expected, and it cannot be done publicly," Dmitry Peskov told the publication.

Following Putin's meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the U.S. began floating ideas about recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. Additionally, the U S. supports recognition of Kremlin's de facto control over the territories of four regions.

U.S. to propose recognizing Crimea as Russian, freezing front line

On Wednesday, April 23, at a meeting in London, the U.S. will propose to Ukraine and European countries to recognize Crimea as Russian territory and to freeze the current front line as part of a peace deal, The Washington Post reports, citing sources.

A Western official quoted by the newspaper described the level of pressure on Kyiv as "astonishing.” An adviser to the Ukrainian president told the WP that the U.S. proposal includes various ideas. Ukraine accepts some of those ideas and rejects others, the official said.

Ukraine's allies — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — will, according to the report, seek to defend Kyiv's position in London and secure security guarantees and reconstruction programs in exchange for any territorial concessions. Specifically, they are proposing that part of Ukraine's reconstruction be funded by frozen Russian assets. Moscow considers any action involving its assets as theft and vows to defend its interests in court.

U.S. peace plan is not an official proposal — Zelensky

The U.S. peace plan circulating in the media is not an official offer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a press briefing, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

"You can interpret it in various ways, but it is not an official proposal to Ukraine. If there is such an official proposal, we will respond to it as such immediately, and you will hear about it,” Zelensky told reporters.

The Ukrainian leader added that "such signals have been heard, are being heard, and will continue to be heard in the media."

At a meeting in Paris on April 17, the U.S. presented its proposals for a settlement to Ukraine. According to three sources familiar with the matter, Washington said it would:

recognize Crimea as Russian territory and

lift sanctions on Moscow as part of a future peace deal.

Ukrainian officials reportedly interpreted the plan as the "final offer” from Washington before it withdraws from the negotiation process, two sources told the WP. The U.S. warned last week that it may exit talks if no progress is made in the coming days.

Privately, some European and Ukrainian officials admit that it is unlikely Kyiv will regain control over Russia-held territories anytime soon. They believe it would be best to slow the path to a deal if it includes lifting sanctions on Moscow and letting it retain control of territories — unless Ukraine receives clear benefits in advance.

The Wall Street Journal also previously reported that the U.S. offer to Ukraine includes recognizing Crimea as Russian. However, according to the WSJ, Washington does not recognize Russia's control over the Donbas republics, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. At the same time, the U.S. is not demanding Russian troop withdrawals from those areas. International recognition of these regions as Russian and full Ukrainian troop withdrawal — conditions laid out by Putin last summer — were described by Kyiv as an ultimatum. Both Russia and Ukraine reject any possibility of territorial concessions.

Ukraine ready to negotiate after ceasefire — Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to hold talks with Russia in any format after a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated, according to UNIAN.

He reiterated that Ukraine will never legally recognize Crimea as part of Russia:

"There's nothing to talk about — this is outside our Constitution,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky also expressed readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Vatican, where both leaders are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.