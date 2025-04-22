After Kremlin talks, Putin and Sultan of Oman agree to cancel visa requirements

Russia and Oman abolish visa requirements

Russia and Oman have mutually abolished visa requirements for citizens of both countries, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Craig Heimburger is licensed under Public domain Visa and passport

The agreement was signed at the Kremlin on April 22 following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Putin welcomed the Sultan of Oman in Moscow on April 22. During the talks, the leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as developments in Syria.

Putin helped the Sultan put on an earpiece for translation

During the meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin assisted Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in putting on an earpiece for simultaneous translation.

Putin showed Sultan Al Said how to properly use the device. After making sure everything was working correctly, Putin smiled and said, "Yes, okay.”

Last year, Putin also helped King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain put on a translation earpiece when the monarch struggled with it for a moment.

Details

Oman officially the Sultanate of Oman, is a country located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in West Asia and the Middle East. It shares land borders with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The capital and largest city is Muscat. As of 2024, Oman has a population of approximately 5.28 million, reflecting a 4.60% population increase from 2023. It is the 123rd most-populous country. Oman’s coastline faces the Arabian Sea to the southeast and the Gulf of Oman on the northeast. The exclaves of Madha and Musandam are surrounded by the United Arab Emirates on their land borders, while Musandam’s coastal boundaries are formed by the Strait of Hormuz (which it shares with Iran) and the Gulf of Oman.

