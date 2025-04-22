Kremlin reveals details of Putin's talks with Sultan of Oman

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will discuss the situation in the Middle East during their upcoming meeting on April 22, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in Syria, TASS said with reference to briefing materials prepared by the Kremlin for the talks.
"The discussion will focus on the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the unprecedented deterioration in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia's position remains unchanged — there must be the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the materials state.
The two sides will also address the development of dialogue within the OPEC+ format and the coordination of efforts to protect the interests of hydrocarbon exporters in the oil market.
The meeting will take place against the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations on the nuclear issue. The first round of talks was held on April 12 in Oman, with communication between the parties taking place through Oman's foreign minister. The second round was held in Rome on April 19.
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said (Arabic: هَيْثَم بْن طَارِق آل سَعِيد, romanized: Hayṯam ibn Ṭāriq ʾĀl Saʿīd; born 11 October 1955) is Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman. Haitham was born in Muscat and is a grandson of Sultan Taimur bin Feisal. Sultan Qaboos bin Said was a cousin of Haitham, and Haitham served for multiple decades in Qaboos's cabinet, most recently as Minister of Heritage and Culture. Sultan Qaboos named him as his successor in his will. Haitham was proclaimed sultan on 11 January 2020, hours after Qaboos's death.
