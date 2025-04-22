World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin reveals details of Putin's talks with Sultan of Oman

Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will discuss the situation in the Middle East during their upcoming meeting on April 22, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in Syria, TASS said with reference to briefing materials prepared by the Kremlin for the talks.

Moscow Kremlin
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
Moscow Kremlin

"The discussion will focus on the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the unprecedented deterioration in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia's position remains unchanged — there must be the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the materials state.

The two sides will also address the development of dialogue within the OPEC+ format and the coordination of efforts to protect the interests of hydrocarbon exporters in the oil market.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations on the nuclear issue. The first round of talks was held on April 12 in Oman, with communication between the parties taking place through Oman's foreign minister. The second round was held in Rome on April 19.

  • On April 7, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is prepared to make efforts to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means. Negotiations on Iran's nuclear program between Washington and Tehran have intensified since Republican Donald Trump came to power in the United States.
  • In October 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Khalid Al-Mawali, Chairman of Oman’s Consultative Council. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. Currently, the region is witnessing military actions between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as well as between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi forces.

Details

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said (Arabic: هَيْثَم بْن طَارِق آل سَعِيد, romanized: Hayṯam ibn Ṭāriq ʾĀl Saʿīd; born 11 October 1955) is Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman. Haitham was born in Muscat and is a grandson of Sultan Taimur bin Feisal. Sultan Qaboos bin Said was a cousin of Haitham, and Haitham served for multiple decades in Qaboos's cabinet, most recently as Minister of Heritage and Culture. Sultan Qaboos named him as his successor in his will. Haitham was proclaimed sultan on 11 January 2020, hours after Qaboos's death.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance before his death
World
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance before his death
Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera
Hotspots and Incidents
Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera Видео 
Italy cancels football matches over the death of Pope Francis
World
Italy cancels football matches over the death of Pope Francis
Popular
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft production at risk as corporation runs out of bolts and nuts

The Boeing Corporation has run out of essential fasteners, such as bolts and nuts, required for assembling Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
Ineffective Trump: The world has found an alternative to US tariffs
Putin does not let Iran wipe Israel off the face of the Earth
Russia strikes military airfield, ammo and drone depots in Ukraine as Easter ceasefire ends
Sculptor and monumental artist Zurab Tsereteli dies Andrey Mihayloff Putin fulfills promise made to Trump — Not to let Iran destroy Israel Lyuba Lulko Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov
Putin explains Easter ceasefire and says why Russia struck Sumy University
Ukrainian official who called Scholz 'offended liver sausage' now wants 30% of German aviation
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance despite deep disagreements
Pope Francis met with US Vice President J.D. Vance despite deep disagreements
Last materials
Ukraine ready to give up on 20 percent of its territory
Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman
Sculptor and monumental artist Zurab Tsereteli dies
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
Putin fulfills promise made to Trump — Not to let Iran destroy Israel
Shark attacks man off Israel's Hadera
Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Putin explains Easter ceasefire and Sumy missile strike
Ukraine joins efforts with Japan not to depend on US satellite imagery support
Trump expects Ukraine to recognise Crimea as part of Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.