Kremlin reveals details of Putin's talks with Sultan of Oman

Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will discuss the situation in the Middle East during their upcoming meeting on April 22, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in Syria, TASS said with reference to briefing materials prepared by the Kremlin for the talks.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov Moscow Kremlin

"The discussion will focus on the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the unprecedented deterioration in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia's position remains unchanged — there must be the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the materials state.

The two sides will also address the development of dialogue within the OPEC+ format and the coordination of efforts to protect the interests of hydrocarbon exporters in the oil market.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations on the nuclear issue. The first round of talks was held on April 12 in Oman, with communication between the parties taking place through Oman's foreign minister. The second round was held in Rome on April 19.

On April 7, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is prepared to make efforts to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means. Negotiations on Iran's nuclear program between Washington and Tehran have intensified since Republican Donald Trump came to power in the United States.

stated that Moscow is prepared to make efforts to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means. Negotiations on Iran's nuclear program between Washington and Tehran have intensified since Republican Donald Trump came to power in the United States. In October 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Khalid Al-Mawali, Chairman of Oman’s Consultative Council. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. Currently, the region is witnessing military actions between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as well as between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi forces.

Details