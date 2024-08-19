Putin and Aliyev decide the future of Eurasia in Baku

Azerbaijan chooses cooperation with Russia in rare display of state sovereignty

Azerbaijan has chosen the political vector of the country's development towards the Greater Eurasia that Russia is building.

"Baku is set to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in all areas," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijani side.

"We are very pleased with the level of cooperation between our countries," Azerbaijani media quote Aliyev as saying.

According to him, the Declaration of Cooperation signed in February 2022 is being successfully implemented: "We see very positive dynamics and good indicators in both the political and economic spheres."

Aliyev puts emphasis on the North-South transport corridor

Aliyev emphasized in a statement to the press that Russia plays a major role in establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

According to him, the parties discussed in detail the North-South transport project (a BRICS project) from Belarus to India. As part of the project, trade turnover is planned from 15 to 30 million tons per year.

Aliyev noted that contacts between Russia and Azerbaijan were growing steadily. During the talks, Putin and Alive discussed issues in the field of oil and gas supplies, as well as energy development.

Earlier, Aliyev said that Baku and Moscow were in talks regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine.

"It seems that both sides [the EU and Ukraine] are interested, because Ukraine itself needs this gas. We are in the process of negotiations with Russia. And if we can help, we will help," Azerbaijani agency Apa quoted Aliyev as saying.

Putin invites Aliyev to BRICS summit

Putin noted in a comment to the press that there were 1,300 Russian enterprises operating in Azerbaijan, with investments amounting to $4 billion. Contracts have been signed for the construction of subway cars and for river-sea tankers for Caspian shipping. Putin thanked Aliyev "for his attention to the Russian language", which is taught in 300 schools in Azerbaijan. The Russian president invited Aliyev to the BRICS summit in Kazan in the coming autumn and called the partnership strategic.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview with TASS that Azerbaijan expressed its desire to join BRICS.

Armenia no longer taken into account?

Putin said that Moscow "would be glad if it could do something to sign a peace agreement on Karabakh." According to him, he plans to speak to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the results of the talks in Baku. Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia said that a Russian consulate general could appear in Karabakh.

"Pashinyan has achieved something totally unique. Not only has he made it so that no one takes Armenia seriously, he has also made it so that Armenia is not present at such negotiations at all," Armenian political scientist Mika Badalyan wrote on Telegram.

According to the scientist, Aliyev does not go to Western platforms, whereas discussions on a crisis settlement in the South Caucasus on the Russian platform take place without Pashinyan. Accordingly, any agreements that will be reached between Putin and Aliyev will be a plus for Baku and a minus for official Yerevan for its frankly unconstructive position.

"While Pashinyan is in power, everything will only get worse, and Baku's position in the region will grow exponentially."

Putin's visit to Azerbaijan demonstrates that Moscow appreciates Baku's constructive position on vital issues and is ready to facilitate Azerbaijan's admission to BRICS, which speaks of Baku's Eurasian choice. This is beneficial for the Azerbaijani economy, and confrontation with the Russian Federation will negatively affect the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan. Few politicians have the sovereignty to say this. Aliyev said it.