World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia can not accept USA's plans for Ukraine conflict resolution

Russia not happy with USA's plans for Ukraine conflict
World

Russia believes that USA's current plans for ending the conflict in Ukraine do not address the root causes of the crisis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated.

US flag
Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Martinez alex_martinez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US flag

Russia seeks to resolve the underlying causes that led to the crisis in Ukraine as part of a settlement process. Therefore, Moscow can not accept US proposals for resolving the ongoing conflict, Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"We take very seriously the models and solutions that the Americans propose, but we can not accept them outright. We have a well-developed and carefully considered set of priorities and approaches to this issue that we have elaborated, including during the recent talks with the Americans in Riyadh," the diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, Washington is currently focused on achieving a ceasefire, but its vision for a settlement does not yet include the need to address the root causes of the conflict.

As preconditions for initiating a peace process, Russia demands:

  • the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from four newly incorporated regions,
  • Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership,
  • Ukraine's neutral status,
  • international recognition of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia as Russian territory,
  • and the lifting of sanctions.

President Vladimir Putin also emphasized the need to halt foreign military aid and intelligence-sharing to prevent further escalation.

Notably, US President Donald Trump also rejects Ukraine’s potential NATO membership. He has pointed out that Moscow, even before Vladimir Putin came to power, had declared that Kyiv’s accession to the alliance would not be allowed. According to Trump, the conflict in Ukraine started because of Ukraine's aspiration to NATO. He expressed confidence that Russia would agree to a deal on Ukraine. If not, Trump threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil, making it more difficult for its buyers to conduct business in the United States.

Details

Sergei Alexeyevich Ryabkov (Russian: Сергей Алексеевич Рябков; born 8 July 1960) is a Russian diplomat, currently serving as the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation since 2008. Ryabkov was born in Leningrad in 1960. At age 22, in 1982, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Upon graduation, he immediately joined the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia Видео 
Russia's Prosecutor General wants Taliban to be legal
Russia
Russia's Prosecutor General wants Taliban to be legal
Marine Le Pen refuses to step away from politics
World
Marine Le Pen refuses to step away from politics Видео 
Popular
Drone video captures moment when Ukrainian soldier decides to commit suicide in Kursk

In the Kursk region of Russia, a video captured the moment when a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commits suicide by shooting himself

Drone video shows Ukrainian soldier committing suicide in Kursk region
Moscow continues working with US even if Trump is 'very angry' and 'furious'
Putin ready to talk to 'very angry' and 'furious' Trump
Russians coughing up blood in mycoplasma pneumonia outbreak
America Howl, or Why Would Greenland Join the USA?
Revolutions Begin In The Middle…Even The Middle West Guy Somerset US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years Lyuba Lulko Putin proposes temporary external governance for Ukraine amid growing instability Andrey Mihayloff
China enters in economic war with USA getting ready for hot phase to start soon
Germany used to living without Russian natural gas
Russia wants Taliban legal and friendly
Russia wants Taliban legal and friendly
Last materials
Russia not happy with USA's plans for Ukraine conflict
Zelensky's office starts preparing for elections
China makes one final move to launch flying taxis
US Department of Homeland Security tightens control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent
Marine Le Pen refuses to step away from politics
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan create their portraits in drone show
Finland should mentally prepare for the revival of relations with Russia
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia
Revolutions Begin In The Middle…Even The Middle West
US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.