Finland should mentally prepare for the revival of relations with Russia, President Stubb says. Finland believes that pressure on Russia is necessary for peace in Ukraine but avoids "overly bold" condemnation of its large neighbor.

Photo: Nordic Cooperation website (norden.org) by Magnus Fröderberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Finnish President Alexander Stubb

The people of Finland should be mentally prepared for the political relationship with Russia to be restored at some point, though it remains unknown when exactly that will happen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, Ilta Sanomat reports.

"In Finland, we must mentally prepare for the fact that, in the future, relations will once again be revived at the political level. At this point, we cannot say exactly when," he said during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

Despite everything, Russia continues to be and will always remain Finland’s neighbor, sharing a 1,350 km border, Stubb added.

According to him, relations between the two countries depend on the conclusion of the military operation in Ukraine and how negotiations for restoring ties will be conducted.

Stubb also revealed that on March 27, European leaders discussed when and how to start negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine should be done in a coordinated manner. "That’s why I cannot name a specific date, and we will see how coordinated this process will be," Stubb said.

Relations between Russia and Finland deteriorated following the outbreak of military actions in Ukraine in 2022. In May 2023, the Russian diplomatic mission in Helsinki stated that bilateral cooperation had been destroyed due to Finland’s actions. According to Russian diplomats, Finland’s NATO accession was a key factor in the deterioration of relations. The country officially became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance on April 4, 2023. At the time, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö assured that the country’s NATO membership was "not directed against anyone."

As part of EU sanctions, Finland tightened entry rules for Russians and, in the fall of 2023, began closing border checkpoints, citing an influx of refugees from the Middle East and Africa. The Kremlin expressed regret over the closures and noted that Russian border guards were following official procedures, allowing passage only for "those who have the right to cross."

In November 2024, an influential member of Finland’s establishment told The Economist that young Finns should not be "too bold" in condemning Russia. He acknowledged that while EU and NATO membership is beneficial, Finland is still a small country neighboring Russia. That same month, a survey conducted by Yle found that 84% of Finnish citizens did not believe relations with Russia would improve within the next ten years.

