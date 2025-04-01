World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

China makes one final move to launch flying taxis

China is about to launch flying taxis with with first companies receiving a key license for their operation, The South China Morning Post reports.

Two companies—Nasdaq-listed EHang Holdings and Hefei Hey Airlines—received operator certificates from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Saturday, March 29, Xinhua news agency reports.

This move allows both companies to use unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial passenger transportation, including city sightseeing tours.

The operator certificate was the last regulatory hurdle for these passenger drones before they could enter service, as they had already received manufacturing and airworthiness certificates.

It remains unknown when first flying taxis may appear in service in China.

