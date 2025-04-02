Mouse fever: Deadly disease of spring season

Epidemiologist warns of the danger of mouse fever

The so-called "mouse fever," or hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), has several distinct symptoms, infectious disease specialist Azat Mukhametzyanov says.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Christian Fischer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mouse

Early signs of the illness include:

high fever of 38-40°C (100.4-104°F),

sore throat,

swollen lymph nodes,

headaches,

nausea,

lower back and abdominal pain,

and

skin rashes.

The infection most commonly occurs through airborne transmission – such as exposure to contaminated areas outdoors or during the cleaning of spaces where rodent droppings are present. Additionally, the virus can spread through food contaminated with the excretions of infected rodents.

To prevent infection, the specialist advised washing hands thoroughly with soap after being outdoors, using gloves and a respirator when handling dust, and storing food in rodent-proof containers. If symptoms appear, he urged seeking immediate medical attention rather than attempting self-treatment.

