World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mouse fever: Deadly disease of spring season

Epidemiologist warns of the danger of mouse fever
Health

The so-called "mouse fever," or hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), has several distinct symptoms, infectious disease specialist Azat Mukhametzyanov says. 

Mouse
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Christian Fischer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mouse

Early signs of the illness include:

  • high fever of 38-40°C (100.4-104°F),
  • sore throat,
  • swollen lymph nodes,
  • headaches,
  • nausea,
  • lower back and abdominal pain,
  • and
  • skin rashes.

The infection most commonly occurs through airborne transmission – such as exposure to contaminated areas outdoors or during the cleaning of spaces where rodent droppings are present. Additionally, the virus can spread through food contaminated with the excretions of infected rodents.

To prevent infection, the specialist advised washing hands thoroughly with soap after being outdoors, using gloves and a respirator when handling dust, and storing food in rodent-proof containers. If symptoms appear, he urged seeking immediate medical attention rather than attempting self-treatment.

Previously, infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Shapovalov warned that dried river fish could contain dangerous parasites, which can severely affect the digestive system.

HFRS or "mouse fever" is a deadly disease that affects even smallest blood vessels, leads to the dysfunction of kidneys and other organs. HFRS is caused by a virus with mouse-like rodents acting as its carriers. Infection occurs when inhaling dust containing infected rodent excrement.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Hong Kong triples its purchases of Russian gold
Asia
Hong Kong triples its purchases of Russian gold
US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years
Asia
US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years
Lung infection spreads in Russia causing people to cough up blood
Health
Lung infection spreads in Russia causing people to cough up blood
Popular
Russia can not accept USA's plans for Ukraine conflict resolution

Russia believes that USA's current plans for ending the conflict in Ukraine do not address the root causes of the crisis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated

Russia not happy with USA's plans for Ukraine conflict
Russia-US-EU game in Ukraine: A million corpses
A million corpses: How many lives does the game in Ukraine cost?
President of Finland: Helsinki should be mentally prepared to restore relations with Russia
Flying taxis can soon be used for city sightseeing tours in China
Russia-US-EU game in Ukraine: A million corpses Dmitry Plotnikov Hong Kong triples its purchases of Russian gold Oleg Artyukov Revolutions Begin In The Middle…Even The Middle West Guy Somerset
Russia and USA work to hold another meeting – FM Lavrov
Zelensky's office starts working on elections to re-elect him for second term
Marine Le Pen: Millions of French voters have been silenced
Marine Le Pen: Millions of French voters have been silenced
Last materials
Serbian President claims two world leaders held secret talks with Putin
Washington seemingly prepares to attack Iran as US military activities in Persian Gulf grow
Powerful explosion in Belgorod border area: Russian troops strike Ukrainian reinforcement route
Russia-US-EU game in Ukraine: A million corpses
Hong Kong triples its purchases of Russian gold
Russian FM Lavrov announces another meeting with US
Russia not happy with USA's plans for Ukraine conflict
Zelensky's office starts preparing for elections
China makes one final move to launch flying taxis
US Department of Homeland Security tightens control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.