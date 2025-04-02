USA plans something big for Iran as Pentagon deploys additional aviation units to Middle East

Washington seemingly prepares to attack Iran as US military activities in Persian Gulf grow

It appears that the United States is planning something big for Iran. The video in this article shows the movement of US Air Force planes, primarily military transport aircraft, between Europe and the Persian Gulf over the past week.

Photo: National Archives and Records Administration by Lt. Mitchell, U.S.Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy in the Persian Gulf

C-17, C-130, and C-5M aircraft were used to transport cargo and personnel.

The Pentagon is deploying additional squadrons and aviation units to the Middle East, extending the deployment of the carrier strike group led by CVN 75 Harry S. Truman. The US is also deploying the CVN 70 Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the region.

An unnamed senior US Department of Defense official stated:

"I believe the Iranian regime has realized that its end is near."

Iran has no plans to build nuclear weapons

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would never, under no circumstances, seek to possess, produce, or acquire nuclear weapons.

Ten years after the signing of the nuclear agreement and seven years after Washington's withdrawal from it, no evidence has emerged that Iran has violated this commitment.

"Catastrophic failures in our region have cost the US administration more than $7 trillion. Therefore, the military option is a reckless gamble," Araghchi said.

Iran’s Potential Response to US Aggression

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran has signaled that it will take a firm stance against any US military aggression. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that they do not seek war but will defend their sovereignty if provoked. Tehran has also emphasized its commitment to regional stability while warning that any hostile actions from Washington will be met with a strong and immediate response.

If the US escalates its military presence or launches strikes against Iranian interests, Tehran is likely to retaliate using a combination of conventional and asymmetric warfare. Iran has a vast network of regional allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and various militias in Iraq and Syria, which could be mobilized against US forces and allies in the region. Additionally, Iran could target US military bases, disrupt global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, or carry out cyberattacks against American infrastructure.

Diplomatically, Iran may seek support from key global players such as China and Russia to counterbalance US pressure. It could also leverage international forums to portray Washington’s actions as unjustified aggression, aiming to rally global opinion against American intervention. While both sides may prefer to avoid a direct military conflict, any miscalculation could trigger a broader confrontation with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world.

Details

US military transport aircraft in Middle East