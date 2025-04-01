US authorities start revoking Nexus cards from Canadian citizens of Iranian descent

US Department of Homeland Security tightens control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent

The US Department of Homeland Security has tightened control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent, leading to entry denials and the revocation of Nexus cards.

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Navy by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Ryan Smith, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vehicle inspection

Nexus is a joint program between Canada’s border services and US Customs and Border Protection under the Trusted Traveler initiative, designed for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

Participants in the program can bypass border wait times by using dedicated lanes at land crossings between Canada and the US (including from Mexico), self-service kiosks at airports in both countries, and select international entry points, or by calling border officials for marine entry.

Immigration lawyers report that individuals with valid documents, including business travelers and families, are being denied entry at US borders.

Details

