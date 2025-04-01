World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US authorities start revoking Nexus cards from Canadian citizens of Iranian descent

US Department of Homeland Security tightens control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent
World

The US Department of Homeland Security has tightened control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent, leading to entry denials and the revocation of Nexus cards.

Vehicle inspection
Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Navy by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Ryan Smith, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vehicle inspection

Nexus is a joint program between Canada’s border services and US Customs and Border Protection under the Trusted Traveler initiative, designed for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

Participants in the program can bypass border wait times by using dedicated lanes at land crossings between Canada and the US (including from Mexico), self-service kiosks at airports in both countries, and select international entry points, or by calling border officials for marine entry.

Immigration lawyers report that individuals with valid documents, including business travelers and families, are being denied entry at US borders.

Details

NEXUS is a joint Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection-operated Trusted Traveler and expedited border control program designed for pre-approved, low-risk travelers. Members of the program can avoid waits at border entry points by using reserved lanes at land crossings into Canada and the United States (including from Mexico), by using self-serve kiosks at airports in Canada, the US and some international locations, or by phoning border officials for a marine entry. A NEXUS membership card is a valid document under the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI), so it can be used in place of a passport, including by air if flying between the US and Canada. However, carrying a valid passport is still recommended, in the rare event that a flight is diverted to an airport without NEXUS support.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia Видео 
Popular
Drone video captures moment when Ukrainian soldier decides to commit suicide in Kursk

In the Kursk region of Russia, a video captured the moment when a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commits suicide by shooting himself

Drone video shows Ukrainian soldier committing suicide in Kursk region
Moscow continues working with US even if Trump is 'very angry' and 'furious'
Putin ready to talk to 'very angry' and 'furious' Trump
Russians coughing up blood in mycoplasma pneumonia outbreak
America Howl, or Why Would Greenland Join the USA?
Revolutions Begin In The Middle…Even The Middle West Guy Somerset US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years Lyuba Lulko Putin proposes temporary external governance for Ukraine amid growing instability Andrey Mihayloff
China enters in economic war with USA getting ready for hot phase to start soon
Germany used to living without Russian natural gas
Russia wants Taliban legal and friendly
Russia wants Taliban legal and friendly
Last materials
US Department of Homeland Security tightens control over Canadian citizens of Iranian descent
Marine Le Pen refuses to step away from politics
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan create their portraits in drone show
Finland should mentally prepare for the revival of relations with Russia
Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia
Revolutions Begin In The Middle…Even The Middle West
US changes its main adversary from Russia to China for the first time in 80 years
Germany has no plans to go back to Russian natural gas
Lung infection spreads in Russia causing people to cough up blood
Russia's Prosecutor General wants Taliban to be legal
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.