Dmitry Plotnikov

A million corpses: How many lives does the game in Ukraine cost?

Ukraine has simply ceased to be a sovereign country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official website of the President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
As a non-independent entity in international politics, Ukraine is increasingly turning into a tool in the game between major players: Russia, the United States, and the European Union.

Who Controls Ukraine?

It's obvious—this is a struggle for geopolitical influence. The talk about "democracy," "integration," and "security" is just secondary and insignificant rhetoric. The West is pursuing its interests on Ukrainian territory using Ukraine’s human resources.

The US makes strategic decisions, Europeans echo the narrative, and Kyiv’s bloody regime implements it. Interestingly, none of these players bear responsibility for the consequences. The consequences are expected to be dire:

  • a demographic crisis,
  • economic devastation,
  • loss of governance,
  • and, not to mention, a million dead Ukrainians.

Today, Ukraine serves as a proxy territory where the West attempts to weaken and contain Russia without direct military confrontation. In this context, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration have abandoned the idea of autonomy. Every major step—from military reforms and the "de-Russification" campaign to sanctions policies—must be approved by their Western handlers.

No Security Guarantees

Meanwhile, neither the US nor Europe is willing to provide Ukraine with real security guarantees. Paris and London have mentioned a potential peacekeeping contingent but remain vague on the details. They only brought this up after Kyiv started negotiating with Washington over the transfer of Ukraine’s natural resources in exchange for personal security guarantees. When Zelensky was denied, the Europeans immediately backed off.

Conclusion

The Kyiv regime is deliberately dragging Ukraine into a situation where the only way out is disaster. Any de-escalation will be perceived as surrender, while any escalation means continuing the war on Moscow’s terms. The risks for Kyiv are immense:

  • societal division,
  • military exhaustion,
  • radicalized veterans returning from the front,
  • completely dysfunctional state institutions.

The grim reality is that Ukraine is merely a geopolitical tool used to pressure Moscow. It was never about democracy, despite what globalists have claimed for years. This tool will be used as long as it serves its purpose.

The biggest question remains: What condition will this once-great and wealthy Soviet republic be in after all these upheavals?

Author`s name Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
