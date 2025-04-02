Powerful explosion in Belgorod border area: Russian troops strike Ukrainian reinforcement route

A powerful explosion in the Belgorod border area was caught on video. The Russian forces struck a dam that Ukraine used to move reinforcements.

The released footage shows a bomb falling and a massive explosion, with shockwaves spreading in all directions.

The video was recorded near the settlement of Popovka. It is believed that a FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb was used in the airstrike.

On April 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through into the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of Russia’s Belgorod region using armoured vehicles. As a result, the Ukrainian forces lost an armoured vehicle and a personnel carrier, while a Hercules tank based on the Abrams platform sustained damage.

FAB-3000: One of the Most Powerful Bombs in Russian Air Force Arsenal

The FAB-3000 is among the most powerful high-explosive aerial bombs in the Russian Air Force arsenal. It is believed that Russia uses the M54 modification in its operations. The bomb is designed to destroy structures from altitudes of up to 16 kilometers at speeds of up to 1,200 km/h. Without fuses, the FAB-3000 weighs 3,067 kilograms and measures 3.3 meters in length. The warhead contains 1,387 kilograms of TNT.

